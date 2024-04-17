Dubai, UAE – NABNI Developments, the visionary real estate developer behind the most sought-after residential and commercial properties in Dubai, has begun construction on Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown’s state-of-the-art Sales Experience Center. Located on an expansive plot in Business Bay, the sales center will sprawl across 1,000 sq.m, setting a benchmark for luxury and sophistication in real estate sales.

Set to open in July 2024, the innovative Sales Experience Center will offer an unparalleled customer journey for those seeking to buy a luxurious new home in the heart of Dubai. The center will feature VIP valet parking, a sophisticated reception area, an elegant visitor’s lounge, a state-of-the-art coffee bar, a dedicated real estate brokers lounge, and an interactive scale model area.

Abdulrahman Alsuwaidi, Chairman of NABNI Developments says: “NABNI Developments is redefining the real estate buying experience in Dubai.

Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown Sales Experience Center will set a benchmark for future real estate sales, where technology and luxury meet to offer unmatched customer journeys.”

The Sales Experience Center will integrate technology directly into the customer journey, offering visitors a fully interactive experience when buying their opulent Waldorf Astoria residence in the heart of Dubai. This includes a 3D interactive sales application, an interactive scale model, the latest in LED screen technology, and the most recent technologies for virtual communications.

The center will also include multimedia displays and a fully furnished mock-up of

Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown, showcasing the pinnacle of luxury living. The apartments will be meticulously furnished with luxurious furniture and decor, handpicked exclusively from top designers around the world, alongside art pieces uniquely curated for the apartment, showcasing sophisticated standards of living.

“Our vision for the Sales Experience Center is to create a space that embodies the luxurious essence of the Waldorf Astoria brand. Each element is chosen to offer clients a glimpse into the unparalleled lifestyle they can expect at Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown,” continues Badr Alsuwaidi, CEO of NABNI Developments.

For more information about Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown, please visit www.waresidencesdubai.com or contact the team at +971 4 256 6409.

About NABNI Developments

NABNI Developments is one of the leading real estate developers to provide an international standard of excellence to Dubai. With an impressive track record as a developer, NABNI Developments holds an impeccable reputation for extraordinary quality in design and material used. The owners personally ensure superb attention to detail that elevates life through artistic design elements, capturing the height of sophistication and grandeur.

Formerly known as Al Jaziri Properties, NABNI Developments was founded 25 years ago with the goal of providing selective buyers with unique and unprecedented properties in Dubai. Its notable portfolio includes the iconic Business Avenue building in the Al Khabaisi Area and the Lamborghini Building on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary expertise in landmark destinations around the world. Inspired by their timeless environments and sincerely elegant service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining concepts and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand’s world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing Team at NABNI Developments

media@nabnidevelopments.com

Justin Froes at Q Communications

Justin.f@qcomms.ae