Taif, Saudi Arabia: Mohammad Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM) has officially opened its first fully integrated Ford 3S showroom in Taif, marking a key milestone in strengthening Ford’s presence across the Western and Southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

The new facility brings Sales, Service, and Genuine Ford Spare Parts together under one roof, delivering a seamless customer journey fully aligned with Ford’s global standards and best practices. As the first 3S Ford showroom in Taif, the facility enhances accessibility, convenience, and service excellence for customers in the region.

Built to meet Ford’s stringent international requirements, the showroom reflects MYNM Ford’s continued investment in the Saudi market and its focus on operational excellence, quality assurance, and sustainable growth.

Further underscoring its readiness, the Taif showroom has achieved Ford’s “Anyone Ready” Certification, earning an outstanding 95% overall score. This recognition highlights the facility’s performance across customer experience, service standards, team capability, and operational compliance.

Commenting on the opening, Jason Blane, Managing Director at Ford, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, said: “The opening of our Taif 3S showroom marks an important milestone for Ford MYNM and underscores our commitment to raising standards across our network. This new facility reflects our continued focus on delivering a stronger customer experience and service excellence. We thank the media and our partners for being part of this milestone as we continue to strengthen Ford’s presence in the region.”

MYNM Ford leadership, Ford Middle East representatives, VIP guests, and media, highlighting Taif’s strategic importance within MYNM Ford’s regional growth plans, attended the inauguration.

With the introduction of the 3S concept in Taif, Ford MYNM continues to strengthen its role as a trusted automotive partner, delivering integrated solutions, certified expertise, and genuine parts to meet the evolving needs of customers across the Kingdom.

Designed to deliver a seamless customer experience, the new facility brings Sales, Service, and Genuine Ford Spare Parts together under one roof, fully aligned with Ford’s global standards. The opening reflects MYNM Ford’s continued investment in operational excellence and customer-focused growth across the Kingdom.

#MYNMFord #Ford #FordMiddleEast #FordSaudiArabia #Taif #3SShowroom #CustomerExperience #OperationalExcellence #KSA