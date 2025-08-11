Sellers can tap rental platform’s thousands of global users

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – MYCRANE Trading, a newly established crane sales, leasing and maintenance services provider, based in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, today announced the successful closing of a USD 50 million investment deal with a DIFC-based investment holding company.



In partnership with MYCRANE, the first global platform for online crane rental, MYCRANE Trading will integrate physical inventory and digital reach to deliver seamless access to sales and rentals in the Gulf Region. By leveraging the existing platform, both companies will enhance their joint offering through this strategic alliance. Their combined sales and rental portfolio will include all terrain, crawler, rough terrain and tower cranes, each accompanied by certified inspection and safety reports.



“We’ve seen rising global demand for both new and used cranes, and growing appetite from asset owners to monetise surplus equipment,” said Andrei Geikalo, founder of MYCRANE and CEO of MYCRANE Trading.



“With MYCRANE Trading as a key partner, we can now respond directly to this demand by instantly connecting sellers with the rental platform’s thousands of fleet-owning users, many of whom have urgent purchase needs. Whether purchasing locally or internationally, MYCRANE Trading customers can access genuine machines at the best possible prices, supported by expert sourcing, rigorous checks and a dedicated customer service team."



MYCRANE Trading will leverage its partner’s established network of global crane buyers and sellers, as well as its digital reach and market data, to provide competitive and transparent equipment sales. The business will serve customers worldwide, with a particular focus on the Middle East, Africa, CIS and Asia.



A dedicated management team has been recruited to run the new operation, including the appointment of Sudheesh Mohan as Head of Sales and Marketing, and Mina Asham as Head of Tower Cranes, both based in the UAE.



Ashishkumar Tiwari, MYCRANE Sales Director added: “MYCRANE Trading combines the efficiency and reliability of our digital Marketplace with a physical base at Jebel Ali Free Zone. Every crane is carefully sourced, with full documentation and inspection available, giving customers trusted access to verified equipment at competitive prices.”



This partnership follows a series of MYCRANE growth milestones, including ongoing international expansion, new platform features, and three separate industry award wins in 2025.



“Our mission has always been to simplify crane procurement,” Geikalo concludes. “This new collaboration allows us to do that — not just for rentals, but for ownership too.”

About MYCRANE



The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing customers to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered asset owners.



Customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling crane rental companies or making multiple offline requests.



The digital platform, managed by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, provides access to cranes for hire with a capacity of up to 4,000 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, MYCRANE has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and crane rental companies.



About MYCRANE Trading



MYCRANE Trading – accessed at https://trading.my-crane.com/ - is a full‑service provider of crane solutions, specializing in the purchase, lease and sale of heavy construction equipment, spare parts and accessories. By maintaining the cranes in stock, and providing additional services like engineering, maintenance and after sales support, all from the same window, the company creates a value added “turnkey” proposal for customers.



Founded to address the key market challenges, such as the difficulty in finding reliable counterparties in the market and limited inventory visibility, MYCRANE Trading combines deep industry expertise with digital transparency to give customers confidence and control at every step of the equipment lifecycle.

