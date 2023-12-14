Agreement signed at Excon, South Asia’s largest construction equipment event

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Online crane rental platform MYCRANE and aggregated digital platform Equip9 have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Excon, South Asia’s largest construction equipment event, currently taking place in Bengaluru, India.



MYCRANE developed the world’s first online crane rental platform in 2021, helping customers save time and money when they need to hire a crane. Its unique, uniform quotation system enables proposals from suppliers to be easily compared, negating the need to manually contact rental companies.



Based in Pune, India Equip9 is an AI-enabled start-up that has developed an app for everything related to heavy equipment. With over 30,000 registered users, the app caters to a diverse audience of industry professionals, including operators, mechanics, rental equipment and owners, resellers, virtual dealerships, suppliers, financiers, e-learning and other entities.



MYCRANE and Equip9 will work together to advance technical and commercial projects, particularly focussing on how AI can be used to power recommendation and selection models, including those to identify the most appropriate lifting equipment, or rental provider.



Under the terms of the MOU, Dubai-based MYCRANE will assist Equip9 in expanding its reach beyond India, especially in the Middle East, while Equip9 will help MYCRANE increase its penetration in the Indian market. MYCRANE announced the launch of wholly-owned operations in India in September 2023, following the appointment of experienced industry partners Rajiv Waichal and Ganesh M. Patil.



“Both MYCRANE and Equip9 share a common interest in ensuring the construction sector reaps the benefits of digitalisation that are present in many other segments,” said Andrei Geikalo, CEO and founder of MYCRANE.



“With this agreement we are establishing a formal basis of collaboration to better assist our customers, providing them with the best digital tools to help them to work more efficiently, while increasing sustainability and reducing waste at the same time.



“By partnering with Equip9, MYCRANE will continue to innovate and offer the most advanced technology, and I am particularly excited to explore how AI might be used to match our customers with the most appropriate crane supplier. By joining forces, we will also be able to boost our visibility in a critical market for MYCRANE.”



Adds Gaurav Bhushan, founder of Equip9: “Collaboration among start-ups cultivates innovation and sustainable growth. A faster search with the Equip9 app and the dedicated crane rental platform of MYCRANE will make the construction and heavy equipment business easy.”

About MYCRANE



The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing customers to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered asset owners.



Customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests.



The digital platform, managed by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, lists cranes for hire with a capacity up to 750 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, MYCRANE has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and crane rental companies.



