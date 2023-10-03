Follows earlier expansion in India and the USA

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Online crane rental platform MYCRANE has boosted its presence in the Middle East with the launch of its own operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It follows the recent news that MYCRANE secured a substantial investment in a Series A round to fund the next phase of its global expansion.



The Saudi Arabia operation, announced today at the oil and gas show Adipec, is part of an ongoing growth strategy for the Dubai-based tech platform, which can be used by those working in a wide variety of industries and sectors to hire cranes with a capacity of up to 750 tonnes quickly and efficiently.



“Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision and diversification strategy will be a boost to so many different sectors, so our launch in Saudi Arabia was a natural step,” said Andrei Geikalo, founder and CEO of MYCRANE. “We see no shortage of opportunities, particularly as Saudi Arabia has already committed to almost $1 trillion worth of construction and infrastructure projects, and announced plans to become a global logistics hub.”



MYCRANE’s Saudi Arabia operation will be overseen by Piet Kraaijeveld, the company’s chief operating officer. Kraaijeveld is no stranger to the Gulf, having worked in the United Arab Emirates for a number of years, including for Mammoet as sales manager for the Middle East and Africa, and as a strategic account manager for Ritchie Bros., the world’s largest industrial auctioneer.



Kraaijeveld’s first task will be to onboard customers on the MYCRANE platform, help Saudi asset owners partner with MYCRANE to register their cranes, and assist in the recruitment of a network of sales executives throughout the Kingdom.



“The future success of the construction industry depends on its ability to adapt and leverage the latest technology, which is where MYCRANE has a valuable role to play,” said Kraaijeveld. “My career experience puts me in good stead to support our clients as we continue our expansion in the Middle East and beyond.”



Dubai-based MYCRANE currently has more than 3,000 registered customers, and more than 15,000 cranes available to hire at the free-to-use platform. For more information, and to register as a customer or crane rental company, visit www.my-crane.com

About MYCRANE

The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing customers to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered asset owners.



Customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests.



The digital platform, managed by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, lists cranes for hire with a capacity of between 100kg and 750 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, MYCRANE has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and crane rental companies.



