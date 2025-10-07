Dubai, UAE: myAster, UAE’s #1 health, beauty and wellness superapp, has today announced the launch of myBeauty Lens, an advanced AI-powered skin analysis and product recommendation feature now available exclusively on the myAster app in the UAE.

Powered by advanced computer vision, myBeauty Lens analyzes more than eighteen key skin metrics and over one hundred sub-metrics while assessing facial characteristics and skin tone. Users enter their skin type, and note concerns such as hyperpigmentation, fine lines, acne, or uneven texture. The feature also factors in real-time environmental data, including temperature, humidity, and pollution, recognizing the UAE’s shifting climate as a major influence on skin health. Based on this comprehensive assessment, myBeauty Lens provides personalized morning (AM) and evening (PM) product recommendations that can be ordered instantly through the myAster app for a seamless end-to-end journey.

Commenting on the launch of the feature, Nalla Karunanithy, Chief Executive Officer – Digital Health & Omnichannel, Aster DM Healthcare said “myBeauty Lens is designed to empower our users to better understand their skin and facial health, guiding them to make purchase decisions for their specific skin type. It brings together cutting-edge AI with the simplicity of the myAster platform, putting professional-grade analysis literally in the palm of the user. The launch of this feature reflects our wider vision to harness technology and data to guide each user on a more personalised health and wellness journey, making everyday decisions simpler and more convenient.”

The myAster superapp, already trusted across the UAE for teleconsultations, pharmacy deliveries, wellness services and homecare, now adds a breakthrough beauty technology to its offerings, cementing its position as the region’s most comprehensive health and wellness platform. Recently, myAster expanded its 24x7 60-minute Express delivery to four additional Emirates, bringing faster, more convenient access to healthcare and wellness needs at the doorstep.

With the introduction of myBeauty Lens, Aster underscores its broader strategy of harnessing technology and personalisation to guide users across every aspect of health and wellness – offering solutions that are advanced, seamless, and designed to simplify everyday decisions.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 313 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

