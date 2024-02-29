Saudi Arabia’s Zode collaborated with Huawei Cloud to launch a leading e-commerce platform.

Barcelona, Spain: At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, Huawei Cloud announced new partnership agreements with Saudi Arabia-based Zode and UAE-based PayTabs. These collaborations are intended to collectively drive the innovation and implementation of cloud and AI technologies in diverse industry use cases.

Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, emphasized that these Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) signifies more than just the integration of Huawei Cloud's innovative strengths in line with the partners' development objectives. “It represents a strong acknowledgment from both parties towards shared goals and a steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of the digital and intelligent era in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Huawei Cloud is dedicated to collaborating with partners, exerting continuous efforts to achieve even more fruitful outcomes, and collectively opening a new chapter of digital transformation,” said Qi.

Huawei Cloud’s collaboration with UAE-based PayTabs to boost the digital payments industry across MENA

At MWC 2024, PayTabs Group, MENA’s award-winning payment orchestration powerhouse, signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Huawei Cloud. The agreement will enable both companies to jointly explore and develop digital payments and payment orchestration technology to launch more innovative payment services across the region. The agreement was signed in the presence of Abdulaziz Jouf, CEO and founder of PayTabs Group; Hany O. Soliman, Regional Head and Operating Partner for PayTabs GCC and Africa; Samy Masoud, VP, Solutions Delivery PayTabs; Mark Chen, President of Huawei Cloud Solution Sales, and Sebastian Shi, CEO of Huawei Cloud UAE.

This partnership will inject new vitality into the business development for both PayTabs Group and Huawei Cloud, bringing more possibilities to grow the fintech ecosystem and unleash smoother, secure payment experience for global consumers. As one of the world's top five cloud service providers and the fastest-growing cloud in the Middle East, Huawei Cloud will provide a solid cloud foundation to support PayTabs and other leading fintech enterprises in the region to expand their business locally and globally.

In addition to the technology foundation, Huawei Cloud will share its expertise from operating in more than 170 countries and regions to become a bridge for PayTabs to connect markets, expand business, and achieve business success. Highly trusted by business owners and consumers, PayTabs currently operates in several markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, and Türkiye.

KSA’s Zode Partners with Huawei Cloud to enhance the Middle East e-commerce industry

During MWC Barcelona 2024, Zode and Huawei Cloud officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement, aiming to deepen technological innovation and cooperation and jointly promote the rapid development of the e-commerce industry in Saudi Arabia. Sami Alahmadi, CTO of Zode, and Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, attended the signing ceremony.

Together, Zode and Huawei Cloud will jointly accelerate Zode's journey to becoming a leading Internet e-commerce platform in the Arab world. This will bring a more convenient and smooth shopping experience to regional consumers and inject new vitality into the e-commerce market in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. The new agreement will also include Arabic AI services to help Zode’s e-commerce platform run more efficiently.

Huawei Cloud's robust cloud services and partner ecosystem have already enabled Zode to improve product versatility, network quality, customer experience, and operational efficiency. Furthermore, Huawei Cloud provided extensive compute, storage, database, network, SMS, and security services to help Zode build a solid e-commerce cloud foundation. With Huawei Cloud's support, Zode developed its e-commerce platform within nine months.

Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region

For over two decades, Huawei has established a strong presence in the Middle East and Central Asia. With customer-centricity as the core value proposition of Huawei Cloud, the company collaborates with partners and ecosystems from across the region to deliver excellent cloud services with cutting-edge products and services to customers in the whole region.

As the central hub for Huawei Cloud services in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa, Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region has been offering cutting-edge and innovative, reliable, secure, and sustainable cloud services to customers in Saudi Arabia and beyond since its launch in September 2023.

Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region has been deployed with three Availability Zones (AZs) to deliver cutting-edge and innovative, highly reliable, low-latency, and secure cloud services. This ensures the excellent operation of customer services on Huawei Cloud. Not only does this Region cover major network carriers like STC, Zain, and Mobily, but it also offers a comprehensive range of cloud services, including robust infrastructure, databases, containers, big data, and AI services.

Within three months of launching this public cloud Region in Saudi Arabia, Huawei Cloud obtained the Class C license. This demonstrates Huawei Cloud's commitment to establishing widespread connectivity, competitive cloud computing, and AI services in Saudi Arabia. By doing so, Huawei Cloud contributes to Saudi Arabia's core competitiveness in the digital era.

Huawei Cloud aims to leverage its innovative technologies, global expertise in digital and intelligence, and advantages of a global ecosystem to offer Middle East and Central Asia a better cloud to accelerate local innovation and development.

In the Region, for the Region

Over the last four years, Huawei Cloud has been dedicated to offering cutting-edge cloud services, localized services, and an open ecosystem. Huawei Cloud has collaborated with both global and local partners to support countries and organizations in the Middle East and Central Asia in achieving digital and intelligent transformation.

In Saudi Arabia, Huawei Cloud delivers top-notch networks, high-performance computing, and AI solutions tailored to various industries such as e-commerce, automotive, finance, and government. In Uzbekistan, Huawei partnered with the government to establish an efficient government cloud platform. In Pakistan, Huawei Cloud developed a data intelligence platform for CMPak to enhance data governance and analytics.

Joint efforts are making the world better. Huawei Cloud is becoming a solid cloud foundation and robust engine for intelligence, delivering innovative, resilient, and trustworthy cloud services and industry solutions across different sectors in a more innovative, inclusive, and open approach, and working with partners to assist customers in succeeding in the intelligent era.

