MUSCAT — In line with its ongoing commitment to offer customers with a seamless banking experience, Muzn Islamic Banking has officially inaugurated a new branch in Ibra in North A’Sharqiyah Governorate. The strategic expansion reflects Muzn's dedication to enhance accessibility and convenience for its customers across the Sultanate, supporting their financial aspirations while adhering to Islamic principles.

Commenting on the inauguration, Salima Al Marzooqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at Muzn, said “At Muzn, we remain dedicated to our customers’ needs by providing them with accessible and tailored Shariah-compliant financial solutions. Our new branch in Ibra comes as part of our continuous efforts to bring quality banking services closer to the community. Moreover, we aim to foster stronger relationships with local customers and contribute to the economic development of the area.

The branch offers a full range of Islamic banking services, from personal and business banking accounts, to financing solutions, enabling customers to manage their financial needs in a modern and convenient setting.

Muzn’s continued investment in physical branch expansion complements its broader digital transformation initiatives. Muzn’s customers can also enjoy the convenience of Muzn’s advanced digital banking services, providing seamless access to their accounts and financial management tools anytime, anywhere.

For more information on Muzn’s branches, products, and services, please visit www.muzn.om or contact the Muzn Call Centre at 24770001.