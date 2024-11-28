MUSCAT: NBO Muzn Islamic Banking offers a range of eco-friendly credit and debit cards, combining Shariah-compliant finance with sustainable practices. Such cards allow customers to manage their finances responsibly while contributing to environmental sustainability.

Following Ujrah fee structures and credit limits based on Qardh Al Hasan guidelines, eco-friendly cards provide secure global transactions, enhanced by One-Time Password (OTP) services for added protection during online purchases.

Muzn’s credit card range includes three options, each catering to different customer needs. The Gold Credit Card offers travel assistance and discounts on car rentals, the Platinum Credit Card provides access to airport lounges and exclusive offers, and the Signature Credit Card, designed for Priority Banking customers, features multi-trip travel insurance and concierge services.

Muzn also offers a variety of Visa Debit Cards tailored to different lifestyles. This includes the Visa Signature Debit Card, which comes with exclusive travel benefits; the Visa Platinum Debit Card, which offers savings on everyday purchases; and the Visa Classic Debit Card, which provides secure and convenient payment solutions. Moreover, the Visa Classic Youth Debit Card rewards young customers with entertainment, dining, and shopping discounts.

These debit and credit cards feature advanced security measures such as OTP services and instant SMS notifications, allowing customers to manage their accounts easily through Muzn’s mobile app. Customers can also use Apple Pay, which enables fast, secure payments through Apple devices.

Muzn’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation aligns with Oman Vision 2040, supporting the nation's goal of building a sustainable, green economy.

For more information on Muzn’s eco-friendly Credit and Debit Cards, visit the Muzn Islamic Banking website or contact the Muzn Call Centre at 24770001.