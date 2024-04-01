Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Ford Mustang starts its seventh decade in pole position as America’s best-selling sports car based on 2023 U.S. registrations[1] – and as the best-selling sports car globally for more than 10 years[2].

More than 59,000 customers took delivery of a Mustang in 2023, contributing to the nearly 1 million pony cars Ford has delivered in the past decade. While 2023’s success was driven by the rollout of the all-new seventh-generation Mustang in North America, customers in China, Europe, Australia, Middle East and South America will be able to get behind the wheel of the latest Mustang in 2024.

“We’ve sold more Mustangs in our history than the population of major cities like Chicago, London, or Seoul,” said Jeff Marentic, General Manager, North America/Global Truck, Family, and Enthusiast Vehicles. “As we get set to celebrate Mustang’s 60th anniversary, that same passion and excitement continues with our seventh-generation Mustang, now headed to customers in 85 markets around the world.”

As part of Mustang’s 60th anniversary, Ford this week debuts a special Vermillion Red and Ebony Black logo, inspired by the badging and wheel center caps on the Mustang that debuted at the 1964 World’s Fair, at the New York Auto Show.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse to the Middle East, envisioning its triumphant journey ahead as it redefines the future of automotive excellence in our region, carrying forward the iconic legacy of the Mustang nameplate." - Pedro Simões, Director of Ford and Lincoln Marketing, Commercial Vehicles, and Fleet.

The all-new, seventh-generation Mustang is the latest chapter for the icon, delivering the looks, sound and appeal. Whether convertible or coupe, V8 or turbocharged 4-cylinder, manual or automatic, Mustang has options at multiple price points and performance levels. The new Mustang can also be seen racing circuits and series all over the world with Dark Horse R[3], Mustang GT3 and Mustang GT4.

[1] Based on S&P Global Mobility total U.S. new vehicle registrations across all sports car segments CYE 2023.

[2] S&P Global Mobility global vehicle registrations are compiled from government and other sources and capture 95 per cent of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries. Sports car as defined by S&P Global Mobility, includes two-door coupe and convertible models CY 2004-CY 2023.

[3] Dark Horse R is currently not available in the Middle East markets.