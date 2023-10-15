Doha – The much-anticipated MIA Bazaar is back at MIA Park from 20 October 2023 until March 2024, promising weekends of vibrant culture, art, and entertainment. Hosted by the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), this annual event has become a cornerstone of Qatar's cultural calendar, bringing together residents and visitors alike during weekends of leisure and discovery.

The MIA Bazaar is a celebration of Qatar's rich heritage, a vibrant showcase of local talents, and a thriving platform for artisans and entrepreneurs to display their craft. The MIA Bazaar features an array of handmade goods, jewelry, textiles, traditional products and more. Discover a variety of local and global traditional sweets and desserts, that would complement the delectable offerings of food trucks and kiosks at the MIA Park.

With the onset of cooler months, the MIA Bazaar provides the perfect get-away for all ages, whether seeking a leisurely stroll or quality family bonding time.

"We are delighted to welcome the community back to the MIA Bazaar," said Dr. Julia Gonella, MIA Director. "This annual event embodies the spirit of Qatar's cultural diversity and creativity, providing an inclusive platform for people of all backgrounds to come together, enjoy the weather and celebrate great finds.”

The MIA Bazaar is a family-friendly event with free admission, open on Fridays from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to immerse in Qatar’s cultural tapestry and experience the vibrant essence of the MIA Bazaar.

About IN-Q ENTERPRISES

IN-Q Enterprises WLL (IN-Q) is the commercial arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Museums (QM), trading primarily in the retail and food & beverage/hospitality sectors.

Since our establishment in 2015, IN-Q has created a reputation for quality, exclusivity, authenticity, and creativity in everything that we do – themes inspired by the mission of QM.

IN-Q is a key stakeholder behind QM's delivery of its commitment to instigate Qatar’s future generation of arts, heritage, and museum professionals by nurturing creative talent and creating commercial opportunities for young artists, designers and entrepreneurs.

We engage QM's audiences through merchandise, publications and our e-shop, and provide authentic food & beverage and retail experiences through diverse operations, which include:

F&B IDAM by Alain Ducasse at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) MIA Café, MIA Park café, kiosks and food trucks Jiwan Restaurant at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) Café 875 and other kiosks at NMoQ Desert Rose Café at NMoQ Café #999 at the Fire Station Naua and 3-2-1 Café at 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) Profiles Café at M7 Ralph’s Coffee at Place Vendome

RETAIL MIA Gift Shop NMoQ Gift shop 3-2-1 QOSM Gift Shop Mathaf Gift Shop Cass Art Qatar Shop Exhibitions’ pop up stores at M7, Fire Station and QM Galleries QM and 3-2-1 QOSM kiosks at Doha Festival City (DFC) and MIA park IN-Q Online Cass Art Qatar Online (Coming Soon)



We also deliver innovative catering experiences through IN-Q Catering and facilitate venue hire for events hosted at the museums and heritage sites in the following locations:

MIA

NMoQ

3-2-1 QOSM

M7

Fire Station

Mathaf

Al Zubarah Fort

Barzan Towers

QM Gallery - Katara

IN-Q provides manpower services under its Manpower Contracting function to its primary client and parent organisation, QM.

About Museum of Islamic Art

Founded in 2008, the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) was one of the first projects initiated by QM. Designed by the renowned Chinese American architect I. M. Pei, the MIA is a globally acclaimed museum that stands majestically on Doha’s Corniche, with panoramic views of the city’s waterfront. The museum showcases Qatar’s world-class collections of Islamic art spanning some 1,400 years. Representing the full scope of Islamic art from the 7th to the 20th centuries, the MIA collection includes manuscripts, ceramics, metal, glass, ivory, textiles, wood,and precious stones. The works have been collected from three continents, including countries across the Middle East, and reaching as far as Spain and China. MIA presents a changing programme of exhibitions illustrating the heritage of the Islamic world, as well as extensive educational activities for school children and families, making the museum a vital part of the community. The MIA has become a popular museum in the region and internationally, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. Dr. Julia Gonnella has served as director of the museum since 2017.

