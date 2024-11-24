Doha, Qatar – MUSE, an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency based in the Middle East, North Africa and United Kingdom, is excited to announce its partnership with DHOW Marcom Agency, a leading communication and marketing services provider in the MENA region, Asia and Europe. This partnership is set to significantly expand the market reach of both agencies, enhancing their ability to deliver top-tier solutions and drive value for clients across a broad range of services and industries.

The collaboration between MUSE and DHOW Marcom Agency allows both companies to extend their global coverage and offer an integrated suite of 360 marketing and communication services across Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, UAE, Spain, the UK, Monaco, and Lebanon. With a combined focus on innovation, creativity, and data-driven solutions, the partnership is designed to support businesses across diverse sectors, including technology, real estate, hospitality, finance, government, e-commerce, healthcare, telecommunication, and more.

The partnership will focus on shared services, including but not limited to PR, communications, marketing, social media, digital, creative, internal communication, and events. The agencies’ team of experts, positioned across the GCC and internationally, will enable efficient delivery, providing seamless execution and support for businesses prioritizing operational excellence.

Lauren Fryer, CEO of MUSE, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating: “This collaboration with DHOW Marcom Agency represents an exciting opportunity to take our vision to a global scale. By combining our strengths, we’re setting the stage for a new era of brand communications that embraces innovation and creativity. Our goal is to empower businesses, not just to achieve their growth targets, but to redefine the future of their industries through impactful strategies that create positive impact.”

Bouchra Danwra, CEO of DHOW Marcom Agency, added: “In a world where communication shapes our shared experience, our partnership with MUSE represents a powerful convergence of vision and expertise. At DHOW, we believe in the transformative power of a message that resonates deeply. Together, we are committed to ensuring that every brand we touch not only finds its voice but leaves an indelible impact on a global stage. This is more than a collaboration; it’s a journey toward realizing the full potential of communication.”

With this collaboration, MUSE and DHOW Marcom Agency continue to build on their shared vision of empowering businesses to accelerate their success.

For more information about how MUSE and DHOW Marcom Agency can elevate your brand and drive impactful growth, please contact hello@the-muse.co and info@Dhow-me.com

About MUSE:

MUSE is an award-winning integrated marketing and communications agency with offices spanning the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. Specialising in impactful strategies, we inspire, disrupt, and elevate businesses across the Middle East. Our commitment to excellence, creativity, and client service positions us as the catalyst for brands to thrive. At MUSE, we lead brands on a path of strategic brilliance and innovation.

Learn more at www.the-muse.co

About DHOW Marcom Agency :

DHOW Marcom Agency is a leading marketing and communications agency dedicated to crafting innovative and strategic solutions for businesses across the globe. With a strong blend of international expertise and global insight, DHOW Marcom Agency brings a fresh, innovative approach to meet its clients’ needs in today’s fast-paced global landscape. Inspired by the Dhow—a historic vessel symbolizing cultural exchange and strategic partnerships—DHOW Marcom Agency strives to be the vessel that carries our clients' brands toward success.

With deep expertise in the MENA region, we deliver tailored, integrated solutions that blend strategy, creativity, and cultural insight.

For more information, visit https://dhow-me.com/