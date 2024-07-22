Muscat: Muscat Municipality has signed an agreement with Saud bin Hilal Al Sabri LLC to lease municipal land for the establishment of a uniquely designed park with public and commercial amenities, as well as the Diwaniya Omani Sweets Factory in the Al Mawaleh South area of the Wilayat of Seeb. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, and Saud bin Hilal Al Sabri, owner of the Diwaniya Omani Sweets project, at the municipality building in Darsait.

The agreement grants Saud bin Hilal Al Sabri LLC the right to lease a plot of municipal land in the Al Mawaleh South area, covering a total area of 31,182 square meters, for a duration of 20 years to establish a public park with a variety of facilities designed to provide a recreational space for the community. The park will include walking and cycling paths, children's play areas, green spaces, sports courts, table tennis facilities, an amphitheatre and event spaces, kiosks and cafes operated by small and medium enterprises, as well as service facilities such as restrooms, car parking, and prayer areas.

Additionally, an area of the project facing the public street will be allocated for the establishment of the Diwaniya Omani Sweets Factory. This factory will feature a visitor experience centre, offering guests a direct opportunity to discover traditional Omani sweets manufacturing methods and ingredients.

Commenting on the partnership, HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Humaidi stated, "Muscat Municipality is committed to utilising its assets to achieve benefits beyond direct profits, focusing on the societal impact of the investment. This agreement serves as a model for purposeful partnerships between the public and private sectors. The Municipality strives to enhance its efforts in the realm of social responsibility, launching initiatives that contribute to the development of cities and provinces, creating job opportunities for national talents, maximising local value addition, and thereby contributing to economic and social development goals."

Muscat Municipality continuously seeks to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors and engage with local community entities to create projects and initiatives that stimulate sustainable growth. The Municipality is dedicated to providing all essential resources related to serving the region, urban planning, and building neighbourhoods, aiming to enhance tourism, boost the economy, facilitate development, and improve the quality of life of residents in alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.