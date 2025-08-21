As part of its ongoing mission to elevate facilities management industry standards across Saudi Arabia, several senior team members of FM provider Musanadah Facilities Management have received individual memberships with the Saudi Facility Management Association (SFMA). This milestone reflects Musanadah’s commitment to Saudization, nurturing local talent and investing in the professional development of the next generation of FM professionals in Saudi Arabia.

Musanadah managers recently joining SFMA include Mustafa Zahran, Ahmed Aboelmaaty, Ibrahim Albaladi and Ramadan Tariq, as well as Fahad M. Almutairi and Abdulaziz Alfuhaiqi.

Established in 2020, SFMA is a non-profit association dedicated to raising awareness, efficiency and quality in Saudi Arabia’s facilities management sector. It offers professional development opportunities through training courses, certifications, and a platform for knowledge-sharing and industry collaboration.

By encouraging employees to become individual SFMA members, Musanadah further strengthens its dedication to global best practices and internationally benchmarked standards, including BICSc, IAM, and ISSA. This local initiative also supports the company’s alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting Saudi expertise, innovation and workforce empowerment.

“We are proud to support our talented team members, most of whom are Saudi nationals, in gaining SFMA membership,” said Vijay Kavasseri, Operations Director at Musanadah. “It’s a powerful step in ensuring our team of FM professionals are equipped with the latest industry knowledge and positioned to lead the future of facilities management in Saudi Arabia.”

Nigel Wright, Managing Director of Musanadah, commented: "As a key part of our five-year growth strategy, individual SFMA memberships further strengthens our commitment to localization and consistency, ensuring world-class integrated facilities management services are continuously and reliably delivered at all our client sites across the Kingdom. By working alongside other industry leaders, we will continue to set new benchmarks for excellence in facility management, ensuring our valued clients across Saudi Arabia benefit from the highest standards of professionalism, efficiency, and innovation that Musanadah has become synonymous for."

Musanadah’s strategy includes empowering Saudi professionals, expanding service excellence, and advancing smart FM technologies, such as CaFM, to deliver consistent, high-quality services across the Kingdom. These individual SFMA memberships further reinforce Musanadah’s position as a leader in Saudization initiatives and its commitment to building a resilient, highly skilled workforce.

With a Kingdom-wide service network, Musanadah offers comprehensive and customized integrated facilities management solutions to clients in the critical infrastructure, governmental, commercial, educational, leisure, residential, hospitality and retail sectors.

Last year, Musanadah was awarded the coveted title of ‘Best FM Company in Saudi Arabia’ at the SBIS Awards together with a series of other industry awards and accolades, reaffirming its position as a leader in the Saudi FM sector.

The much-anticipated SFMA Expo 2025 opens on August 24 for three days at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

About Musanadah

Musanadah Facilities Management is an award-winning facilities services company in Saudi Arabia offering a full range of integrated facilities management solutions tailored to meet client needs, from master developments to residential communities, industrial sites, and commercial offices, with the aim of protecting, maintaining, and optimizing client assets while implementing industry best practices.



As a full-service provider, Musanadah offers the full range of hard and soft facilities management, and manned security services offering innovative solutions tailored to meet the needs of clients and real-time performance management systems.

Musanadah offers comprehensive and customized facilities management solutions to clients across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the critical infrastructure, governmental, commercial, educational, leisure, residential, hospitality and retail sectors.

Musanadah manages and maintains its client facilities to the highest standards in terms of quality, efficiency, and cost-control, in accordance with the global best practices and internationally benchmarked standards, including BICSc, ISSA, and the Institute of Asset Management (IAM), as well as complying with relevant Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) requirements.

Musanadah also operates Mserve, a leading full-service home and property maintenance company providing property care services to Saudi households, small to medium businesses and property developers across the Kingdom.

Founded in 2010, Musanadah is a wholly owned subsidiary of Khobar-based diversified services group, Alturki Holding.

Through its partnership with CoolPlanet, Musanadah’s Energy & Sustainability Services (ESCO) arm – holders of SEEC Level 2 and 3 Licenses - combines local expertise with advanced international solutions to drive energy optimization and decarbonization initiatives for clients across Saudi Arabia, closely aligned with Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030 goals.

In 2022, Musanadah won the coveted client-contractor partnership award for its work on AlUla - a major Vision 2030 heritage project. The company was also awarded the prestigious ‘Customer Centric FM Company’ accolade at the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) awards for anticipating and meeting the satisfaction levels of large-scale clients through its unique customer-centric service delivery model which was recognized for consistently placing the needs of clients first.

Musanadah was awarded the coveted titles of ‘Best FM Company in Saudi Arabia’ at the SBIS Awards 2024 and ‘Silver Winner – IFM Company of the Year’ at the SACWFM Awards 2024 together with a series of other industry awards and accolades, reaffirming its position as a leader in the Saudi FM sector.