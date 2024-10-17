Leading Saudi-based IFM provider, Musanadah Facilities Management has secured membership with the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), one of the world's leading global industry associations for cleaning and facility management. This membership marks a significant milestone for Musanadah, enhancing its ability to deliver benchmarked cleaning standards for hospitals and healthcare clinics across Saudi Arabia, adding to its three existing BICSc-accredited LEAD Training Centers already delivering internationally recognized training courses to its 1,500+ staff members spread across the Kingdom.

Founded in 1923 and originally known as National Sanitary Supply Association, ISSA is recognized internationally for setting the highest standards in the cleaning industry, most notably in the hospital and healthcare sector. ISSA was built to serve the sanitary supply industry and is one of the leading trade associations for the cleaning industry worldwide serving 10,500 members globally. Its certifications, designations, and accreditations are trusted by cleaning management and service companies worldwide, ensuring facilities that adhere to these standards are recognized for superior quality, stronger reputations, and proactive cleaning services. By joining ISSA, Musanadah aligns itself with these global best practices, further solidifying its reputation as a leading service provider in the Kingdom’s hospital and healthcare sector.

Operations Director for Musanadah, Vijay Kavasseri, emphasized the importance of this achievement:

"Securing ISSA membership is a game-changer for Musanadah which is all part of our five-year strategic growth plan for diversifying our internationally benchmarked service offerings into new industry verticals such as hospitals and the healthcare sector. Crucially, amongst all this growth, we are steadfastly committed to our MEFMA award-winning, customer-centric service delivery model, where clients are placed at the center of everything that we do - this approach has been successful in consistently maintaining our 98 percent client retention rate and securing a record number of major contract extensions over the past year.

“ISSA membership now positions Musanadah to meet the cleaning standards required by major hospitals and healthcare clinics, ensuring compliance with international clinical benchmarks. Adding this as a training option to our LEAD Training Centers across Saudi Arabia means we can now address the unique needs of the hospital and healthcare sector, providing consistent, effective, and compliant soft services across the Kingdom, regardless of location. Already several of our senior trainers have completed ISSA training courses, and we look forward to passing on the benefits of this to our wider workforce and valued clients across the Kingdom," added Kavasseri.

Integration of ISSA standards into Musanadah’s service range strengthens its ability to meet the highest global cleaning standards, delivering exceptional value to clients in the healthcare sector. With the future addition of ISSA’s industry-leading training and certification programs, Musanadah is poised to provide top-tier, accredited soft services that exceed the demands of critical healthcare environments.

In addition to soft services, Musanadah also offers comprehensive integrated facilities management solutions, including MEP, manned security and energy optimization services, to clients in the critical infrastructure, governmental, commercial, educational, leisure, residential, hospitality and retail sectors across Saudi Arabia.

(Ends.) Image attached: (from left): Shoaq Aldawsari - Head of HR (Central Region), Sayyed Shabab - Soft Services Head, and Shamsudheen Karatiyattil - FM Operations Administrator at Musanadah holding the company’s ISSA Certificate of Membership and other ISSA course certificates.

About Musanadah

Musanadah Facilities Management is an award-winning facilities services company in Saudi Arabia offering a full range of integrated facilities management solutions tailored to meet client needs, from master developments to residential communities, industrial sites, and commercial offices, with the aim of protecting, maintaining, and optimizing client assets while implementing industry best practices.

As a full-service provider, Musanadah offers a broad range of hard and soft facilities management, and manned security services offering innovative solutions tailored to meet the needs of clients and real-time performance management systems.

Musanadah offers comprehensive and customized facilities management solutions to clients across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the critical infrastructure, governmental, commercial, educational, leisure, residential, hospitality and retail sectors.

Musanadah manages and maintains its client facilities to the highest standards in terms of quality, efficiency, and cost-control, in accordance with the global best practices and internationally benchmarked standards, including BICSc and the Institute of Asset Management (IAM), as well as complying with relevant Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) requirements.

Founded in 2010, Musanadah is a wholly owned subsidiary of Khobar-based diversified services group, Alturki Holding.

In 2022, Musanadah won the coveted client-contractor partnership award for its work on AlUla - a major Vision 2030 heritage project. The company was also awarded the prestigious ‘Customer Centric FM Company’ accolade at the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) awards for anticipating and meeting the satisfaction levels of large-scale clients through its unique customer-centric service delivery model which was recognized for consistently placing the needs of clients first.