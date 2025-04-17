Palo Alto/Abu Dhabi: In a significant leap towards establishing an integrated innovation ecosystem, Burjeel Holdings and US-based Hippocratic AI have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming healthcare delivery through safe, scalable, and empathetic AI at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week. What sets these agents apart is their ability to engage in natural, safety-focused, human-like conversations.

Through the integration of Hippocratic AI’s multilingual, empathy-driven agents, Burjeel Holdings will deliver real-time, culturally aware support across a wide range of patient touchpoints, including appointment scheduling, patient education, health risk assessments, and follow-up check-ins. These advanced agents are capable of sustained, multi-turn dialogue, enabling them to provide consistent, compliant, and compassionate communication that enhances both the patient experience and care continuity.

Hippocratic AI’s agents already speak over 15 widely used languages such as Spanish, Mandarin, and Vietnamese, as well as more localized dialects like Emirati Arabic, with plans to expand linguistic coverage to nearly all major global languages. The collaboration will also deliver customized regional generative AI agents tailored for cultural alignment and local relevance, enhancing the quality and empathy of patient interactions. The AI agents will be deployed across key specialties such as oncology, cardiology, neurology, and orthopedics, supporting both clinical and administrative tasks to help streamline operations and elevate the patient experience.

Hippocratic AI, the company that pioneered the first safety-focused generative AI healthcare agents, recently unveiled its patented Polaris 3.0, its most advanced and safety-focused constellation architecture to date. Built on extensive real-world insights from both patients and healthcare providers. With over 1.85 million patient calls and collaborations with more than 25 healthcare enterprise partners, it has set a new benchmark in patient safety and satisfaction, achieving a clinical accuracy rate of 99.38% and a record-high patient experience rating of 8.95 out of 10. At the core of the Polaris constellation system are specialized supervisor models that oversee critical areas such as medications, labs and vitals, nutrition, escalation protocols, and hospital-specific policies.

Mr. Munjal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI, said, “We’re proud to partner with Burjeel Holdings, one of the most respected healthcare systems in the region. This partnership supports our shared mission of achieving healthcare abundance. Our empathic genAI agents are designed to create a more compassionate and effective patient experience. Together, we will tailor our solutions to meet the specific needs of the communities we serve.”

The partnership focuses on expanding the deployment of these genAI healthcare agents across Burjeel Holdings' facilities, ensuring that healthcare providers can access the latest advancements in technology and patient support. Incorporating AI technologies into the complex care environment aligns with Burjeel Holdings' commitment to transforming healthcare delivery across critical areas.

Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, "At Burjeel Holdings, we believe that the future of healthcare lies in the perfect harmony between cutting-edge technology and personalized care. Our partnership with Hippocratic AI is a testament to our ongoing mission to leverage AI to improve patient experience, efficiency, reduce wait times, and ultimately provide better health outcomes for our patients."

This collaboration reflects a shared vision: harnessing safety-focused generative AI to support healthcare systems, ease staffing challenges, and deliver hyper personalized, compassionate care - advancing the collective goal of healthcare abundance.