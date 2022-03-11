Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Local favourite all day dining spot, Catch 22, have announced the opening of their second branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Located in Al Nakheel Mall - Riyadh, the expansion comes as a result of the first branch's success and the brand’s commitment to meet KSA’s growing demand for innovative international cuisine and casual dining.

Situated next to the cinema, within the new extension of Al Nakheel Mall, Catch 22 has it’s full menu on offer including popular favourites such as the C22 Shrimps, Grandma Burger, Southern Fried Chicken Burger, Taco Salad, Sushi, Lotus French Toast and the famous Crazy Shakes. The outlet also features an Interactive Mirror, allowing guests to click fun pictures and videos.

Additionally, the Catch 22 outlet will provide delivery services through a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s leading online food delivery platforms, Jahez and Hungerstation.

"We're extremely pleased to be able to expand within the Saudi market," said Manhal Naser, CEO of AWJ Investments. "The F&B industry in the Kingdom is one of the largest and strongest in the GCC." We look forward to expanding further and are always on the lookout for potential locations in KSA."

Awarded leading homegrown restaurant 2021 in Dubai, Catch22 takes pride in being more than simply a restaurant; it truly is an experience with a variety of exciting components, making it ideal for a casual lunch, date night, family meal, or friendly get-together.