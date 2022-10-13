The partnership will allow MDC BMS to offer advanced technology solutions to automate key back-office functions

Automation Anywhere offers the world’s only cloud-native platform combining artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea and build deeper customer relationships that drive business growth

The agreement was signed during GITEX GLOBAL 2022

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: MDC Business Management Services (MDC BMS), a Mubadala company, collaborates with US headquartered Automation Anywhere to support organizations across the Middle East in their digital transformation journey across critical shared services areas such as finance, human resources and procurement.

Nasir Al Nabhani, Chief Executive Officer, MDC BMS, said “We are committed to remaining ahead of the curve by leveraging advanced technology and resources, ensuring we can offer world-class services. Our partnership with Automation Anywhere will allow us to support our clients through automating critical internal processes by harnessing the latest technologies and expertise. We look forward to supporting businesses on their core needs and achieving long term success throughout this important partnership.”

Dinesh Chandra, Regional Executive Vice-president, Automation Anywhere said – “We are glad to partner with MDC and empower business across the industry with software bots. Intelligent Automation serves as a backbone for the successful implementation of Digital Transformation, by allowing employees to focus on insight driven analytical activities letting the bot take care of heavy amounts of repetitive and manual tasks.”

MDC BMS is a multifunctional shared services company that supports its clients through key business management operations. The new partnership will allow MDC BMS to offer its clients Automation Anywhere technology, through which businesses can

accelerate their digital transformation through the automation of vital processes, reducing human errors, increasing accuracy and efficiency and enabling employees to focus on their key roles, contributing to their organizations’ long-term success.

About MDC Business Management Services (MDC BMS)

MDC BMS is a shared services company providing services and solutions in the areas of information technology, finance, human resources, procurement, and construction and facility management. Through our shared services approach, we enable our clients to focus on their core business activities. We are part of the Mubadala Group of companies, established in 2014 to deliver shared services to group companies and beyond.

Working from a tiered service catalogue, we are able to adapt our offering to fit the needs of our clients while adhering to, and sharing, best practices. Our teams of shared services specialists bring a professional, integrated approach to delivering services and solutions. Please visit us at www.mdcbms.ae