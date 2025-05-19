Abu Dhabi – Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, today announced the launch of Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company committed to strengthening the life sciences sector in the UAE and advancing better health outcomes for the UAE and the world. The launch of this National Champion represents a strategic step that reflects Mubadala's commitment to healthcare resilience, strengthening drug security, expanding access to essential, high-quality therapeutics and medical devices, and accelerating the UAE’s economic diversification and building a knowledge-based economy.



Mubadala Bio's integrated portfolio includes 10 facilities spans across Asia, Africa and Europe (with 6 located within the Emirates), serving over 100 countries. Across these sites, the cumulative manufacturing capacity of its facilities exceeds 2.5 billion tablets and capsules, 120 million IVs and injectables annually, and spans 110,000 square meters - enabling the production and global distribution of more than 10,000 products. Mubadala Bio’s portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. By forging long-term strategic partnerships with global industry leaders and top-tier academic institutions, Mubadala Bio is accelerating biopharma innovation and local manufacturing, cultivating world-class talent and driving accelerated advancements. This holistic strategy spans the full continuum of care by providing integrated disease solutions across prevention, diagnostics, treatment, supportive treatment, and complementary medicine.



Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, said: “By launching Mubadala Bio, we are taking a transformative step towards strengthening national drug security and fostering innovation in life sciences. This positions Mubadala at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to drive long-term economic growth, build a resilient life sciences ecosystem, and elevate Abu Dhabi’s role in delivering impactful health solutions on a global scale. Through our National Champions, we continue our efforts to accelerate the UAE's economic diversification by investing in priority sectors and support building a knowledge-based economy.



Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, added: “With the launch of Mubadala Bio, we are proud to take a significant step forward in supporting the UAE’s ambition to be a global leader in the life sciences industry. By focusing on local manufacturing and enhancing our distribution and logistics capabilities, we are building a more resilient and self-sustaining life sciences sector, one that responds to today’s needs while preparing for tomorrow’s challenges.”



Focusing on integrated biopharma and pharma logistics, Mubadala Bio aims to support the UAE’s Centennial 2071 vision. As part of its launch, it will mark its first physical presence at Make it in the Emirates 2025, showcasing the UAE’s success in building a competitive life sciences industry and reinforcing its position as a hub for innovation and local manufacturing.



For more information about Mubadala Bio and its initiatives, please visit mubadalabio.ae



About Mubadala

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.



Mubadala’s US$330 billion (AED 1,212 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.



For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com



About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, launched in 2025, is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. With a growing presence across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, Mubadala Bio is advancing drug security, improving access to essential therapeutics, and accelerating the development of a sustainable life sciences sector, aligned with the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.



Operating across two core verticals Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics Mubadala Bio focuses on local manufacturing and distribution to ensure the availability of the most critical and in-demand medical therapies. Mubadala Bio focuses on some of the world’s most pressing therapy areas, supporting the full continuum of care. Mubadala Bio is committed to affordability, global partnerships, and investing in national talent to help shape the future of healthcare locally and worldwide.



Learn more at www.mubadalabio.ae