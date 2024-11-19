Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Mubadala Investment Company and Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) outside oil and gas, Strata Manufacturing Company and Khalifa University of Science and Technology, a leading research-intensive higher education institution signed an agreement to develop the UAE’s first-of-its-kind national laboratory and research programme including high temperature materials.

This state-of-the-art facility will be located at Khalifa University’s Main Campus in Abu Dhabi and is expected to significantly expand high temperature materials research in the UAE both for practical applications in industry and academic study. Currently, research in high temperature materials for institutions and the industries in the UAE can only be conducted abroad.

The goal is to build long-term strategic partnerships where academia and industry are proactively engaged and committed to success in collaborative and multidisciplinary advanced R&D efforts.

EGA expects to use the laboratory and programme for practical research into refractories, carbon-based materials, anode baking furnaces, and waste.

EGA’s research is expected to focus on capturing and recovering heat energy generated from the company’s industrial processes, improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In aluminium smelting, approximately half of all energy is lost as waste heat.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “At EGA, one of our core values is to continuously improve our business and operations through innovation. This new state-of-the-art laboratory and research programme will strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in industrial technology development and drive forward the country’s Operation 300bn industrial growth strategy. For EGA, it means we can conduct even more of our practical research here in the UAE, solving challenges locally and contributing to the UAE’s research capabilities. I look forward to some ground-breaking results from this collaboration.”

His Excellency Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said: “We are glad to see the enduring and fruitful relationship with Emirates Global Aluminium, Mubadala Investment Company, and Strata. Manufacturing remains cemented through the development of capability and capacity at Khalifa University. The trust of the industry in Khalifa University to provide localized solutions and adapt to their unique industrial challenges is a testament to the advanced and applied research competencies that the university offers. This achievement is a result of over a decade of collaboration with our industrial partners, which has enabled us to build capacity and gain a deeper understanding of industrial needs. Today, we are cementing that trust and confidence from the industry by localizing research, development, and innovation in the UAE. We look forward to seeing industries across the region and globally follow suit as we continue to provide tailored solutions and adapt to industry trends."

Mubadala Investment Company is committed to launching advanced R&D programs aimed at developing capabilities in areas critical to Mubadala and of national priority. Priority will be given to applied research and providing solutions in areas of critical technical need. Additionally, it aims to develop capable UAE scientists, technologists, and innovators for careers in R&D.

EGA is committed to reaching net zero by 2050 in line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and has a roadmap to decarbonise its operations.

EGA has worked for more than a decade with other industries in the UAE to find productive uses for by-products from aluminium production. EGA has already developed re-uses for many waste streams from its industrial activities, including bauxite residue, spent pot lining, carbon dust and dross.

EGA’s technology and development team works extensively with universities in both the UAE and internationally, with academic partnerships that include Khalifa University, the American University of Sharjah, Rochester Institute of Technology, Abu Dhabi University and American University in Dubai in the UAE, as well as the University of Auckland, University of New South Wales, and MIT.