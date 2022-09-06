Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Mubadala Health and its partners welcomed 60 high school students as part of the Junior Caregiver Program this summer. The program aims to catalyze the development of next-generation healthcare talent in the UAE and provides students with real-life exposure to medical, nursing, and other healthcare professions across the Mubadala Health network.

The program began at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in 2016 and following its success and positive reception by students and academic institutions, it was expanded to encompass other Mubadala Health partners.

This year, 60 students from various educational institutes in Abu Dhabi participated in the summer program, which was launched by Mubadala Health’s flagship partner, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. The state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital was the first to host the students and provide them with comprehensive orientation sessions and an exclusive opportunity to shadow caregivers on their day-to-day clinical and non-clinical tasks across the hospital, while gaining valuable exposure to the dynamic elements of a career in healthcare.

Following their experience at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, students were rotated across several other Mubadala Health assets, gaining first-hand knowledge across different healthcare organizations and specialties, further driving their interest towards diverse career opportunities within the healthcare industry. At the end of the program, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi hosted a graduation ceremony to present the students with completion certificates.

Suaad Al Hammadi, Chief Human Capital Officer, Mubadala Health, said, “At Mubadala Health we have always been committed to developing the future generation of homegrown talent. Initiatives like the Junior Caregiver Program provide first-hand experience and exposure to the exciting career paths in our vibrant and flourishing healthcare sector that await them. Educating future generations on career opportunities in healthcare supports the wider efforts of Mubadala Health in transforming the region’s healthcare landscape and helping create a sustainable healthcare sector for the UAE.”

Ali Al Jawdar, Chief Human Capital Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, commented, “Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is honored to open its doors to high school students as part of Mubadala Health’s Junior Caregiver Program. We are proud of the invaluable efforts of the caregivers, who are an essential part of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and we hope to further invest in homegrown talent across the UAE through such programs. We are excited to have the opportunity to support and make an impact on future generations and hope that students will consider careers in healthcare as a result of their experience at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. As a Mubadala Health partner, we look forward to developing more platforms that support the growth of our future talent force in the UAE.”