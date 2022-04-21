UAE dominates the list with 25 of the 50 leaders based in the emirates, including five from Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, has been named among the top five healthcare leaders in the region in the inaugural ‘Middle East’s Top 50 Healthcare Leaders’ ranking by Forbes Middle East.

Al Nowais was the highest placed healthcare leader in the UAE, on a list that includes leaders representing regional and global organizations, including hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostics centers and health technology providers.

The ranking takes into account the leader’s profile and experience, in addition to the size of the company (revenues, assets, etc.), its impact on patients across the region, innovative initiatives introduced, diversity of operations, and ownership of assets.

The UAE dominated the list with 25 of the 50 firms based in the country, of which five companies are based in Abu Dhabi.

Al Nowais said: “I am delighted and humbled to be included in Forbes Middle East’s first-ever ‘Top 50 Healthcare Leaders’ ranking alongside some of the strongest experts in the industry from across the region. The ranking is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of all teams across Mubadala Health’s integrated network of world-class facilities, who have each contributed to our unified vision of reshaping the healthcare landscape in the UAE and wider region.

“By constantly striving to expand and elevate our offering and expertise, we have reduced the need for patients to travel abroad as they are now able to access internationally recognized centers of excellence right here in the UAE. We are also proud to be home to state-of-the-art facilities, with world-renowned caregivers and innovative technologies that ensure our communities have access to the highest quality of patient care.”

Mubadala Health was launched in January 2021 to integrate a network of world-class healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Healthpoint, Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory, Capital Health Screening Centre, and Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre. In 2021 Mubadala Health acquired UEMedical as part of its expanding portfolio of healthcare assets, which added to its portfolio Danat Al Emarat hospital, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, and the HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers; in addition to a stake in Al Meswak clinics in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Mubadala Health also announced a collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) to launch a 125,000 square-foot stand-alone day surgery and medical facility in Dubai in Q3 2022.

Al Nowais added: “Our ambition is to put the patient at the heart of everything we do to improve their experience and the outcome of their treatment across our network of facilities. This integration is key and has ensured that Mubadala Health is able to advance holistic and preventative care to the next level.”

About Mubadala Health:

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, and a stake in Al Meswak Dental Clinics Group. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

