Mubadala Health has invested in resources dedicated to tackling the global issue of diabetes through facilities including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Health and its assets will illuminate their iconic facades in blue for diabetes awareness on World Diabetes Day (November 14).

Under the theme, “Education to Protect Tomorrow”, Mubadala Health and its portfolio of world-class partners will highlight the need for greater access to high-quality diabetes education for healthcare professionals, people living with diabetes and their loved ones, thereby prioritizing information around diabetes and chronic disease management.

Mubadala Health’s partners provide access to ongoing education to help patients understand their condition in order to take charge of their health. Mubadala Health also invests in research and training, including training of the next generation of Emirati healthcare professionals to help halt the rise of the disease.

As part of the awareness initiative, Mubadala Tower, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Danat Al Emarat Women & Children’s Hospital, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi will illuminate their facades in blue for World Diabetes Day.

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre was launched in 2006 to address the growing demand for diabetes care in the UAE. Since then, it has not only provided a full spectrum of care to its patients for the treatment of diabetes and its related complications, but it has also conducted workshops for private and public organizations as well as schools based in Abu Dhabi to further educate the public on diabetes prevention and treatment. Over the course of 2022, the center has also helped screen and educate over 4,600 individuals across a range of age groups.

-Ends-

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

For more information, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Senior Media Relations Manager

Weber Shandwick

e-mail: mfarah@webershandwick.com