Abu Dhabi, UAE, Mubadala Bio, through its pharmaceutical logistics arm Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS), has signed an agreement with Bayer, further strengthening their long-standing collaboration and expanding access to a broader portfolio of healthcare products across the UAE.

The agreement was signed by Hamad Husein Almarzooqi, Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, and Uwe Dalichow, Managing Director and Head of Region EMA for Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division.

The agreement reinforces a shared commitment to expanding healthcare access, strengthening supply chain resilience, and ensuring that patients and healthcare providers across the UAE continue to benefit from high-quality, innovative solutions. Leveraging its extensive expertise in connecting with healthcare professionals, hospitals, and pharmacies, IDS has mobilised a dedicated team to support the partnership’s expanded scope, ensuring seamless execution and consistently high standards of service delivery.

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.

Learn more at www.mubadalabio.ae

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com