DOHA: Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East have announced the inaugural Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design. This global initiative celebrates and honours exemplary design-driven solutions in the realms of human-centred design, sustainable design, technology-powered design, and lifestyle and luxury design. These award categories are linked to the Innovation by Design summit themes, which is being hosted by Fast Company Middle East

The award aims to champion design thinking as a catalyst for positive change, offering a platform for ideas that address individual, community, and global challenges.

Inspired by Msheireb Properties' ethos of responsible innovation, the 2024 edition of the prize will select four winners across the designated categories. Each recipient will gain unparalleled exposure to a global audience, amplifying the impact of their creations.

“By creating a platform to bring about societal change, the Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design serves as a powerful catalyst for a future focused on the wellbeing of people and the planet – a cause we champion at Msheireb Properties,” said Msheireb Properties CEO Eng. Ali Al Kuwari.

The Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design shortlist and winners will be chosen by experts in design and innovation, Msheireb Properties teams, and Fast Company Middle East editors. The panel of judges evaluates candidates based on criteria such as replicability, design thinking and audience impact (individual, community, global).

Innovative : Does the design showcase originality and novelty?

: Does the design showcase originality and novelty? Sustainable and Responsible : Is the product thoughtfully designed with environmental considerations?

: Is the product thoughtfully designed with environmental considerations? Replicable : Can the solution be easily replicated or scaled?

: Can the solution be easily replicated or scaled? Impactful : Does the design solution have the potential to significantly improve lives?

: Does the design solution have the potential to significantly improve lives? Inspiring: Does the design serve as a role model for change? Does it contribute to preserving culture and enhancing lives?

The Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design Award Ceremony will take place on 24 April 2024 at the Doha Design District in Msheireb Downtown Doha, a creative neighbourhood that nurtures collaboration, creativity, and innovation.

-Ends-

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar’s environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed- use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.