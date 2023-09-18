Doha, Qatar: – Msheireb Properties held the grand opening of the Miniatures Exhibition by Al Mana Maples, hosted at the Doha Design District. This intriguing exhibition, featuring 100 Classical Seats in precise 1:6 miniature replicas, offers a unique opportunity for enthusiasts and design aficionados to explore the intricate relationship between design and industrial production. The Miniatures Exhibition will be open to the public until October 16, 2023, offering an engaging and educational experience for all visitors.

Shaikha Al Sulaiti, Senior Manager of Interior Design at Msheireb Properties, welcomed attendees, expressing her delight at the prospect of this exceptional showcase. "We are thrilled to welcome the Miniatures Exhibition by Al Mana Maples to the Doha Design District. Through these meticulously crafted miniatures, visitors will have a rare chance to delve into the world of design and gain valuable insights into the intricate processes of industrial production. It's a unique opportunity to witness the evolution of design, from concept to creation."

Emad Al Shoubaki, General Manager of Al Mana Maples, provided in-depth insights into the craftsmanship behind each miniature masterpiece.

Attendees to the grand opening were also introduced to the essence of the Doha Design District itself, highlighting its significance as a creative hub. "Design districts are more than just geographical locations; they are vibrant communities that serve as focal points for creative expression, cultural identity, and collaboration," Al Sulaiti noted. "The Doha Design District offers a diverse range of facilities and amenities, including studios, galleries, boutiques, and creative workshops, with plans to unveil a makers' space for creatives in the near future."

In line with the focus of the exhibition on industrial production, Al Sulaiti also unveiled plans for a new materials library opening at the Doha Design District early next year. A materials library is a curated collection of physical and digital resources that designers use for reference and inspiration when working on projects.

“The materials library at the Doha Design District will be a collection of unique, artisanal materials, with planned masterclasses offered by brands supplying material on an ongoing basis,” Al Sulaiti explained.

The materials library at the Doha Design District will cater to the growing demand for unique materials and diverse design needs in Qatar and the region, providing designers with the necessary resources to make informed choices. As a significant addition to the creative landscape of Qatar, the materials library aims to further elevate the region's design capabilities.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

About Doha Design District

The Doha Design District is a dynamic and innovative community, where anyone interested in design can meet and be mutually inspired. First launched in 2021 as an integrated part of Msheireb Downtown Doha's urban revitalisation project, the Doha Design District is a world-class destination that is a key part of Doha’s social fabric that supports designers, students, entrepreneurs, and those with a passion for design. The District features a mix of studios, galleries, boutiques, and creative workshops and will soon open a materials library, a culinary institute, and a makers’ space for creatives.

Through partnerships with other creative hubs, academic and corporate partners, as well as its own diverse range of workshops, exhibitions, and interactive experiences, DDD plays a pivotal role in positioning Doha as a regional design and artistic hub.