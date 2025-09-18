Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East have announced an exceptional roster of speakers for the second edition of the Innovation by Design Summit (IBDS), scheduled for 24 September at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

This year’s summit, themed “Inspiring the Future of Design,” will bring together over 34 speakers, including leading architects, designers, and creative professionals, to highlight how design can address global challenges, from sustainability to technological disruption.

The summit holds particular significance this year with the prominent participation of an exceptional group of Qatari and Qatar-based experts who play a pivotal role in shaping the future of design and innovation in the region, including: Abdulrahman Al Muftah, a multidisciplinary Qatari designer; Eng. Fatima Mohamed Fawzy, Senior Manager of Education & Sustainability at Doha Design District; Maryam Al Suwaidi, a Qatari designer specialising in conceptual design; Rashid Al-Derham, Co-Founder & CEO of Madad Fintech; Maysaa Al-Mumin, Director at Architects Independent; Mohamed Kabbani, Director of Campaigns & Creative Studio at Ooredoo; Moustapha Mikaty, Managing Director of FP7McCann Qatar; Shahïn Ammane, Director of Advocacy and Community Development at the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE); and Thomas Modeen, a multidisciplinary architect and co-chair of Tasmeem Doha design conference.

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, said: “The summit aligns with our ambition to establish Msheireb Downtown Doha as a meeting place for innovation and exchange. Through the gathering of experts from around the world, we create opportunities to share knowledge and develop new approaches to sustainable design.”

Ravi Raman, Publisher of Fast Company Middle East, said: “With Qatar emerging as a focal stage for design and innovation, the event offers a timely opportunity to exchange knowledge and highlight how design can shape industries and societies. This gathering is more than a conference; it’s a catalyst for action. We are bringing together pioneers who use design not just to create beautiful objects, but to solve complex problems and build a more resilient and equitable future for all.”

The one-day programme will feature keynote talks, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. Topics range from “Designing for an Uncertain World” and “Building the Nervous System of the AI Age” to “How Design is Saving the World” and “Shaping the Future of the Creator Economy.” The agenda showcases how design is shaping industries, from architecture and immersive media to sustainability and financial services.

Moreover, the summit is packed with critical discussions, including: Designing for an Uncertain World, a panel on how design can be used to heal, sustain, and drive positive change; Beyond the Screen, a session on the rise of immersive media, Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and AI-generated environments; and Shaping the Future of the MENA Creator Economy, a panel discussion on the region's projected $480 billion valuation by 2027.

It will also spotlight how design can contribute to addressing global challenges. Sessions such as “Fueling Innovation with Purpose-Driven Design” and “Designing for Harmony: Rethinking Architecture Through Balance and Innovation” will examine the intersection of creativity, ethics, and environmental responsibility. Meanwhile, discussions on immersive media, storytelling, and the creator economy will showcase how design is reshaping digital engagement and cultural production.

Hosted at the Mandarin Oriental Doha, the Innovation by Design Summit 2025 is powered by Msheireb Properties with Media City Qatar as the strategic partner and presented by Doha Design District.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties, is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices.