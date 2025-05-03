Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties and TGP International have announced a strategic partnership to develop a world-class food hall in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, bringing a unique culinary destination to Qatar’s pioneering smart and sustainable city.

In response to the growing demand for dynamic culinary spaces that bring communities together, Msheireb Properties has selected TGP International to conceptualise and deliver a new food hall destination within the thriving Msheireb ecosystem. This space will offer a thoughtfully selected blend of local and international flavours under one roof, encouraging connection, exploration, and social interaction.

The food hall will be located within Msheireb Galleria, seamlessly integrating into a district that blends Qatar’s rich cultural heritage with modern innovation. As part of a diverse mix of residential, commercial, retail, and cultural offerings, the project aims to enrich the downtown’s dining scene, creating a new focal point for culinary experiences in urban living.

“Our partnership with TGP International is an important step in expanding Msheireb Downtown Doha’s retail and dining landscape,” said Msheireb Properties CEO, Eng. Ali Al Kuwari.

“This new food hall aligns with our vision of a sustainable and inclusive urban community, creating a unique space where culinary traditions and contemporary experiences come together. Through this collaboration, we continue to celebrate heritage while embracing innovation, establishing Msheireb Downtown Doha as a distinctive destination. We look forward to creating a culinary hub that brings people together through exceptional food experiences,” he added.

TGP International, renowned for delivering award-winning food hall concepts across the Middle East, including Depachika Food Hall, Alkebulan, and Al Mamlaka Social Dining, will lead the concept development and creative direction for the new venue in close collaboration with Msheireb Properties.

“As advocates for the transformative power of strategic F&B in shaping urban communities, we are proud to partner with Msheireb Properties on this landmark project,” said TGP International Founder and Chairman, Simon Wright.

“Food halls perfectly capture the spirit of our time — offering diverse, high-quality culinary experiences in shared spaces that encourage connection and discovery. We look forward to delivering a destination that creates a meaningful and enduring addition to Msheireb Downtown Doha.”

The world-class food hall is expected to add new dining experiences to Msheireb Galleria. This exciting development will offer a carefully curated selection of local and international food options, contributing to the continued growth of Msheireb Downtown Doha as a leading hub for innovation and culture.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

About TGP International

TGP International is a global 360° hospitality agency specialising in the creation of world-class consumer experiences, innovative food retail destinations, and distinguished F&B brands. The company offers comprehensive services across F&B masterplanning, market research, concept development, interior design, operations and asset management, franchising and licensing, and strategic marketing.

With an award-winning team of designers, brand strategists, and industry experts, TGP International has delivered some of the region’s most transformative food hall projects. The company is dedicated to harnessing the power of clustered F&B to shape vibrant, socially connected, and commercially sustainable urban communities.

Founded in London in 2002, TGP International brings over 22 years of experience at the forefront of the hospitality sector. With a portfolio spanning more than 700 projects across 15+ countries and a team boasting over 300 years of collective expertise, the company has collaborated with leading names in hospitality, real estate, and development worldwide.