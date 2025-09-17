Doha, Qatar: The fourth session of the Science Café series, a collaborative initiative between Msheireb Museums and Sidra Medicine, was held on Monday, 15 September at Bin Jelmood House where over 120 participants attended. Centred on the theme “Healthy Qatar: Addressing Lifestyle-Related Health Concerns,” the event gathered healthcare specialists, wellness practitioners, and community members to discuss preventive care and holistic well-being.

The session provided a comprehensive platform to examine how simple, everyday lifestyle changes can yield long-term benefits for individuals, families, and the Qatari society at large. Held at Bin Jelmood House a museum dedicated to human perseverance and social development, the event continued the Science Café's mission of bridging scientific knowledge with public understanding.

The fourth Science Café session structured its discussions around several critical themes in preventive healthcare: A National Snapshot of the current health trends in Qatar, The Wellness Triad of nutrition, exercise, and mental well-being, and Community Voices and Support Systems that emphasised the importance of local initiatives in shaping healthier lifestyles. Additional segments focused on Empowering Families Through Education and Action and A Shared Vision for a Healthier Qatar, underscoring the collective responsibility across communities and institutions.

Dr. Sahar Da’as, Research Manager at Sidra Medicine and lead of the Science Café initiative, stressed the personal significance of the event: "As both a researcher and a mother, I recognise that sustainable health change begins not in clinics or laboratories, but in our homes and communities. Our goal in every Science Café session is to translate complex scientific concepts into actionable insights that can improve the health and wellness of every family in Qatar. This session reminds us that prevention is not only about medical advice, but also about choices made in homes, schools, and workplaces.”

Abdulla Al Naama, General Manager of Msheireb Museums, highlighted how the partnership with Sidra Medicine supports broader cultural and social goals: “These sessions encourage dialogue on topics that directly affect people’s lives, and we are proud to see the community actively engaging with science in this setting. Msheireb Museums functions as a hub for cultural and educational discourse. Hosting the Science Café series aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire social change”

The event featured contributions from invited speakers including Dr. Shaza Elhassan, Pediatrics Consultant at Children & Young People’s Services, Sidra Medicine; Dr. Aisha Al-Ahmadi, Assistant Professor of Clinical Mental Health and Counselling Psychology at Qatar University; Rachel Rahme, Journalist, Social Media Personality, and Health and Lifestyle Influencer, ; Iman Alazwani, Founder of the 5AM Club and Research Specialist at Sidra Medicine; and Ikhlas Ahmed, Engagement Specialist at Qatar National Library. The speakers shared their expertise and practical guidance with participants, where they discussed diverse perspectives on health, wellbeing, and community engagement. Meanwhile, the session was moderated by Dr. Omar Abdelsattar, Sustainability Strategist and Programme Leader at the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council.

In addition to the talks, the event also featured booth exhibitors including Qatar National Library, OrangeTheory, the 5AM Club, and Zest Activewear.

Launched in 2024, Science Café is a continuing collaboration between Msheireb Museums and Sidra Medicine designed to encourage public engagement with scientific issues that affect society. The 2025 series spans diverse topics, from community health and comprehensive care to rare genetic conditions, with each session offering accessible discussions led by experts.

Held quarterly, Science Café is free and open to the public, welcoming participation from individuals with lived experience alongside students, researchers, and healthcare professionals. For more information about the series and to register for upcoming sessions, please visit www.sidra.org.