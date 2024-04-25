DOHA: With more than 400 speakers and delegates converging at the dynamic Doha Design District, Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East opened the region’s first Innovation by Design Summit on Wednesday. Celebrating visionary design thinking, the organisers also launched the Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design which recognised four outstanding winners and signalled Msheireb Properties’ plans to be an active player in shaping the future of design innovation in the Middle East.

As a highlight of the Summit, Msheireb Properties unveiled the Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design, recognising exemplary design-driven solutions. The award was created to promote design thinking as a catalyst for positive change, spotlighting ideas that tackle individual, community, and global challenges.

During a gala dinner, four winners were honoured, including global brand consultancy Landor for human-centric design, cardiac diagnostic technology innovator Dr. Mario Garcia for technology-powered design, sustainable construction, and MAD Architects for sustainable design, and Pandora for luxury and lifestyle design. Eng. Ali Al Kuwari announced plans for an expanded 2025 edition of the award with additional categories.

In praising the winners, Eng. Ali Al Kuwari said, "We established the Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design to celebrate innovative design thinking because we believe that smart, accessible design can change the world for the better. Tonight's winners embody this belief."

Winners were selected based on criteria such as replicability, design thinking, and audience impact at individual, community, and global levels.

