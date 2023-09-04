Baltic Container Terminal (BCT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit at the Port of Gdynia in Poland, received the first direct call of Mediterranean Shipping Company’s (MSC) SWAN service on 23 August.

Restored by MSC in May, the service links ports in Europe and the Far East, and has provided the Port of Gdynia a direct connection to the most important Chinese and Korean ports. The recently revised port rotation is Qingdao – Busan – Ningbo – Yantian - Tanjung Pelepas - Antwerp – Gdynia – Gdansk – Klaipeda – Bremerhaven – King Abdullah Port – Singapore – Qingdao. The addition of Busan to this rotation enables a direct connection between the port of Gdynia and South Korea.

“I would like to congratulate MSC and the Port of Gdynia, for this historic moment in which we inaugurate the first ever direct container connection with Chinese and Korean ports. This milestone redefines the status of BCT and the entire Port of Gdynia. We are changing its role from the current feeder port to a full-fledged maritime import and export gateway,” said Wojciech Szymulewicz, BCT chief executive officer.

He added: “Further direct calls to Gdynia, in addition to the already existing connections to North America and India, open up new prospects for the development of container transport for customers in Poland and the extension of the intermodal offer to new markets, including Ukraine and other Central European countries.”

The SWAN service’s maiden call to BCT was marked by the arrival of the 318-meter boxship KURE, which discharged 1,320 containers and will take almost 2,000 containers on the return journey. The MSC DOMNA X, another ship operating the SWAN service and sailing directly from the Far East, called on BCT on 28 August.

About Baltic Container Terminal Ltd. (BCT)

In May 2003, ICTSI was awarded a 20-year concession by the Port Authority of Gydnia to develop, operate and manage the container terminal in Pomerania, Gydnia, Poland. ICTSI purchased Baltycki Terminal Kontenerowy Sp. z. o. o. (BCT), which had held the lease to the terminal. Poland’s window to the world, BCT is strategically located within pan-European transport corridors and railway routes, and with excellent road and on-dock rail connectivity to inland Europe. (www.bct.gydnia.pl)

About International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives. (www.ictsi.com)