Dubai, UAE - MSC Cruises is delighted to announce the return of its award-winning ship MSC Euribia to Dubai for the upcoming winter 2025-26 season. Positioned in Dubai from November 8th 2025, through April 1st 2026, MSC Euribia will once again offer guests unparalleled itineraries across the GCC, combining modern cruising with authentic cultural discovery.

GCC Itineraries

Sailing roundtrip from Dubai, MSC Euribia will take guests to some of the region’s most celebrated destinations. The itineraries include Abu Dhabi, where futuristic architecture blends seamlessly with Emirati heritage, and Sir Bani Yas Island, a pristine natural reserve ideal for wildlife encounters and water activities. Guests will also discover Doha, a vibrant city where tradition meets cutting-edge design, and Manama in Bahrain, steeped in history and famed for its souks and cultural charm. The journey continues to Muscat, Oman, renowned for its dramatic landscapes, majestic forts, and. Each voyage begins and ends in Dubai, giving travellers the chance to explore the city’s cosmopolitan attractions, iconic landmarks, and world-class hospitality before embarking. Guests can choose from a variety of cruise options, including three- and four-night mini cruises as well as seven night Arabian Gulf voyages, making it easy to experience the region at their own pace.

MSC Yacht Club - A Cruise Within a Cruise

Onboard, MSC Euribia brings MSC Cruises signature MSC Yacht Club, a ship-within-a-ship concept offering an all-inclusive luxury experience. Guests will enjoy spacious suites, personalised 24-hour butler service, a private lounge and restaurant, and exclusive sun deck and pool areas. This elevated experience ensures privacy and exclusivity while maintaining access to the ship’s full range of entertainment, dining, and activities.

Angelo Capurro, Executive Director of MSC Cruises said: “The MSC Yacht Club is one of our most highly regarded products, loved by guests for its outstanding level of service, elegant spaces and exclusive facilities, so we are proud to be bringing this to the Gulf.”

Guests booking the MSC Yacht Club benefit from an exclusive, all-inclusive experience featuring 24-hour butler and concierge service, elegant and spacious suites, and access to an oasis of private facilities including an exclusive restaurant and lounge, and a private sundeck with a pool as well as a grill restaurant and bar - all within easy reach of everything the rest of the ship has to offer.

About MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia, the second ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet to be powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), combines state-of-the-art technology with visionary design, inviting guests to experience the future of cruising. Onboard, guests can choose between 10 dining venues which includes five speciality restaurants including Le Grill, a stylish French bistro meets steakhouse and Kaito Sushi & Robatayaki, a mainstay of MSC Cruises. The ship offers 21 bars and lounges to meet the needs and preferences of all and its world-class Delphi Theatre offers live entertainment every evening with a full seven-day programme of big-production shows.

Guests can also enjoy the ship’s impressive five pools and the Ocean Cay AquaPark, one of the largest and most elaborate waterparks at sea featuring three water slides for endless fun. For families, a revolutionary kids’ area features 700 sqm of interior space entirely dedicated to kids.

Booking and Availability

Sailings on MSC Euribia’s Dubai winter season are now open for booking, with a wide selection of itineraries available. For more information, please visit the MSC Website.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.



