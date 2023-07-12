Mr. Mohamed Amiri, has stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank to take on a role at the Board of Directors. Mr. Amiri will hold the position of an Advisor to the board until the next General Assembly meeting elections in March 204 whereby he will be appointed as a member of the Board of Directors.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Bank, said, "We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Mohamed Amiri for his outstanding leadership and valuable contributions as CEO. Under his able leadership and commitment to excellence, the bank has achieved remarkable growth and success. We look forward to his continued contributions as he transitions to a Board Member.”

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.



Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

