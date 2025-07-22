Mr. C Residences Downtown introduces the Nobile Collection, a limited offering of just twenty-two four-bedroom residences, each designed as an expression of timeless Italian elegance and modern sophistication. Set against the iconic Burj Khalifa and the luminous Dubai skyline, the Nobile Collection fuses Italian heritage and craftsmanship with the dynamism of one of the world’s most exciting cities.

Every residence within The Nobile Collection is thoughtfully crafted for those who appreciate artistry and timeless design. Expansive half-floor layouts are enriched with Calacatta marble finishes, state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances, and bespoke details that embody a dedication to the highest standards of quality. Handcrafted glass chandeliers by the legendary Barovier & Toso serve as luminous sculptures, adding both warmth and a quiet grandeur to each living space.

At the heart of the Nobile Collection are open-plan Great Rooms, framed by floor-to-ceiling windows that flow seamlessly into dining spaces, ideal for both intimate gatherings and everyday indulgence. Panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and the Arabian Sea become part of the living experience, with expansive terraces that offer both sunrise and sunset vistas. Principal suites serve as serene sanctuaries, featuring freestanding bathtubs, bespoke Italian vanities, and glass-enclosed rain showers.

Beyond its interiors, the Nobile Collection represents a philosophy of living—one that values signature service, timeless design, and elevated experiences.

Developed by Alta Real Estate Development, a Dubai based developer renowned for its commitment to premium design and meticulous craftsmanship, Mr. C Residences Downtown reflects the firm’s dedication to creating spaces that resonate with those who gravitate towards the finer things.