MpiloTech is excited to announce its certification as an official Implementation Partner for Temenos Digital in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. This milestone marks a significant step in MpiloTech's mission to empower financial institutions with cuttingedge digital banking solutions.

The certification comes after rigorous evaluation, during which MpiloTech demonstrated its capabilities through a skilled team of 30 certified professionals, each specializing in various implementation and delivery disciplines. The company’s proven alignment with the Temenos Implementation Methodology reinforces its commitment to delivering best practice solutions tailored to the unique needs of clients across the region.

MpiloTech is currently undertaking two pivotal implementations of Temenos Digital on the African continent, including a prominent project with Bank One Mauritius. These initiatives showcase the company's ability to drive digital transformation, enabling banks to enhance their customer experiences and streamline operations.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Certified Implementation Partner for Temenos Digital,” said CEO at MpiloTech, Denzil Fillis. “This certification not only highlights our expertise in digital banking solutions but also reflects our dedication to helping our clients navigate their digital transformation journeys successfully. We are committed to fostering innovation in the MEA region and ensuring that our clients can leverage the full potential of Temenos products.”

As a Certified Implementation Partner, MpiloTech will provide essential support to financial institutions aiming to adopt Temenos Digital, ensuring that they can stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market landscape. The partnership will enable MpiloTech to enhance its service offerings, providing clients with the tools necessary for success in a digital economy.

About MpiloTech

MpiloTech is a cutting-edge technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the digital landscape. Founded in 2015, we have quickly become a leader in providing world class Digital Banking and Multi eXperience App Development with a focus on providing Cloud native and agnostic solutions.

Underpinned by our Development Best Practice (CMMI 3.0) Consulting arm we able to deliver enterprise grade solutions with repeatable and predictable results. With over 100 years of experience delivering mission critical solutions the MpiloTech Leadership team are seen as strategic advisors to our enterprise customers.

Our medium-term goal is to become a truly Pan-African company bringing world class Digital Solutions to the African continent. We exist to make a significant impact on unemployment in South Africa and the African continent by creating 10 000 jobs in the Digital Transformation realm by 2030.

For any enquiries, please email katleho.selwadi@mpilo.africa