Muscat – Designed to cater to the needs of Omani and expatriate women across the Sultanate, BankDhofar’s Ladies Account continues to offer a wide range of financial and lifestyle benefits. It boasts improved benefits including, a higher interest rate on high yield accounts, and exclusive merchant offers.

The key feature of the enhanced offering is the visually distinctive new vertical purple debit card, providing a modern and personalised way for Ladies Account holders to manage their finances. Additionally, account holders benefit from the preferential high yield interest rates of up to 4.15 percent on savings, allowing customers to grow their wealth while maintaining easy access to their funds.

Additionally, the Bank recently launched an exclusive credit card, offering a range of services such as exemption from annual fees for the first year, and benefiting from exclusive rewards through the reward points program that can be redeemed through the mobile banking application or website. In addition BankDhofar’s Ladies credit card also offers, unlimited airport lounge access in Muscat ,Salalah and Duqum, comprehensive travel and purchase protection, and global acceptance in millions of locations across the world.

Commenting on the significance of the account, Amjad Al Lawati, Chief Retail Banking Officer of BankDhofar said, “BankDhofar has long been dedicated to serving the specific financial needs of women in Oman through the Ladies Account. Introduction of the exclusive vertical purple debit card, alongside other enhanced benefits, underscores our ongoing commitment to this important segment.

The account is open to female Omani nationals and expatriates aged 23 years or above, with the minimum age of 18 years for those who have their salary assigned to BankDhofar.

The bank’s strategy is centered on providing an exceptional and unique experience to customers through distinctive and exclusive services and offers, and deepening existing relationships and retaining them. The bank anchors on relationship banking growth oriented model built on customer centricity, accountability, collaboration, performance driven.

BankDhofar’s extensive branch network of 131 branches, including Dhofar Islamic across Sultanate of Oman ensures convenient access for all customers. The bank also provides comprehensive mobile banking services, including bill payments (mobile and utility), cardless cash withdrawals, and Dhofar Pay , Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay activation, facilitating seamless and secure financial management.

For more information about the enhanced BankDhofar Ladies Account, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the bank’s website: https://www.bankdhofar.com/