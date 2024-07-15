Dubai, UAE: Mozn, the Saudi regional leader in enterprise AI technologies, has been recognized as one of the Top 250 FinTech Companies globally by CNBC and Statista, a leading statistics firm. This marks the second consecutive year Mozn has been awarded this prestigious accolade.

The "World's Top Fintech Companies 2024" report by CNBC and Statista aims to shed light on the constantly growing and fast-changing global Financial Technology (FinTech) market by recognizing the top technology companies providing innovative and transformative solutions to the financial industry across various market segments. The comprehensive assessment examined more than 2,000 companies from March to May 2024, evaluating each based on a multi-level KPI research approach that considered overarching KPIs as well as segment-specific metrics. Mozn's recognition underscores the impact of its innovative platform, FOCAL, which stands as a testament to the company's commitment towards the advancement of the risk and compliance space in the financial sector. FOCAL is an AI-powered risk and compliance platform that prevents financial crime which redefines how businesses navigate the complexities of regulatory environments, enabling organizations to enhance their risk intelligence and streamline compliance processes, ensuring a secure and resilient operational framework.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the World's Top FinTech Companies in 2024 by CNBC and Statista, and proud to export our home-grown, Saudi technology to the International stage" said Dr. Mohammed Alhussein, Founder and CEO of Mozn. "This esteemed accolade is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation in AI-driven financial risk and compliance. We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our clients, partners, as well as the ecosystem that has enabled this achievement, all while championing innovation and growth in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Mozn's FOCAL has demonstrated remarkable growth and expansion across multiple dimensions, including a significant increase in partner network, and substantial growth in the number of individuals screened and financial transactions processed. Additionally, the company has witnessed a remarkable 350% increase in customer acquisition since 2022, with the number of customers using more than one product growing by four times in the same period.

These achievements along with the recognition by CNBC and Statista emphasize Mozn's pivotal role in shaping the future of financial technology and reflect its aspiration to be the AI powerhouse of the region.

