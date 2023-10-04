Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE Society of Engineers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation efforts, exchanging expertise, and organizing meetings to advance the engineering sector and areas of common work.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the department by Dr. Engineer Mohammed Al Muhairi, while Engineer Rashad Mohammed Bukhash, Secretary General of the Society, signed on behalf of the association.

The two parties have agreed to enhance efforts and cooperation to establish principles of collaboration, exchange experiences, and work towards achieving the strategies and initiatives of the United Arab Emirates. This aims to achieve sustainable prosperity and keep pace with the continuous development to build integrated and sustainable urban communities.

In response to the signing of the memorandum, Engineer Abdulla Al Ali, President of UAE Society of Engineers stated “Based on our association's vision to achieve leadership in engineering and engineers through a national approach with Gulf extension and global connectivity, we are keen to build a strong network of genuine partnerships built on achieving mutual benefits with both the public and private sectors in the fields of our profession and research.”

Engineer Al Ali emphasized the importance of the MOU in enhancing cooperation and coordination with the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department in the field of engineering and areas of common work. Additionally, it plays a role in developing and enhancing the capabilities of employees from both parties and activating their roles through participation in conferences, courses, seminars, and specialized professional workshops.

The MOU covers various aspects, including organizing training courses for engineers from the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, exchanging experiences and knowledge, coordinating reciprocal field visits, assessing engineers from consultancy offices and contracting companies based on their relevant experience, and collaborating on the implementation of future community initiatives and projects.

The agreement also aims to encourage employees of the Ajman Municipality to become members of the UAE Society of Engineers, thereby contributing to the development and enhancement of the experiences of both parties. It also promotes sustainability and innovation practices and supports the ideas and projects of the youth for potential adoption.

Under the MOU, both parties have agreed to provide mutual support in organizing and hosting local and international events and initiatives. Last August, the UAE Society of Engineers launched the second edition of the Excellence and Innovation in Engineering Award 2023, with the aim of promoting a culture of excellence, innovation, and creativity, highlighting the importance of national engineering work, and fostering a spirit of competition and leadership in the field of engineering.

The UAE Society of Engineers is also hosting the 25th Gulf Engineering Forum, which will be held in the UAE in February, in collaboration with the Gulf Engineering Union, under the slogan "Smart Engineering for a Sustainable Future".

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Ms. Poornima Tyagi

Media Specialist

Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences