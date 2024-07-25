Abu Dhabi: The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that targets insured Emiratis to fully understand the importance of proactive financial planning in order to enjoy a sustainable and secure lifestyle.

According to the agreement, ADGMA will provide financial planning advice to GPSSA’s stakeholders, who will learn more about achieving optimal investment and asset-revenue opportunities in alignment with GPSSA’s proactive financial planning regulations.

His Excellency Faras Al Ramahi, GPSSA’s Director General, explained that the agreement supports the nation’s efforts in enhancing financial awareness amongst Emiratis employed in federal, government and private sector entities, with emphasis on money management, proactive planning and investment benefits. “The agreement has been signed to support the UAE government’s mission to reach global competitiveness in all areas, with emphasis on financial literacy amongst citizens. It is vital that we continue to equip our human capital with the necessary skills and knowledge needed, especially with the heightened roles of communication and information exchanged in the world these days.”

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADGMA Board of Directors said, “Signing this strategic agreement represents national efforts by government authorities to implement enhanced social protection schemes for Emiratis by encouraging insured employees to learn more about high-level insurance schemes provided by the GPSSA. We at ADGMA plan to provide training programs that strengthen knowledge and skills amongst Emirati employees in the fields of finance, business, banking and investments to build a financially secure knowledge-based economy.”

About Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA)

ADGM Academy is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi.

The international financial centre of Abu Dhabi (ADGM) was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGM Academy was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGM Academy has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organizations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied base research relevant to the financial industry focusing on future-driven trends.