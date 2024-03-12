Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Motorcity Spare Parts expanded its operations with a new branch in Hamad Town, marking its 5th location in the Kingdom. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ebrahim K. Kanoo Chief Executive Officer, Mike Brightmore and a number of Motorcity representatives.

The new branch will provide a comprehensive range of spare parts from Motorcity, including products from leading automotive company Chery, global automotive components manufacturer DENSO, commercial vehicles and engines maker ISUZU.

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Chief Executive Officer, Mike Brightmore said, "This new branch is part of efforts to make our products and services more accessible to customers around Bahrain. There is a demand for genuine, reliable automotive parts in many areas in the Kingdom, and this latest addition will help Motorcity address customers’ needs more effectively. We look forward to serving our customers in Hamad Town and the surrounding areas.”

This expansion complements the company’s existing locations at Ma'ameer, Salmabad, Arad, and Muharraq, enhancing Motorcity Spare Parts’ network across Bahrain.