MOTOR offers customers access to premium leading electric vehicle brand Tesla, including the Tesla Model 3 and soon the Tesla Model Y, with EVs from other leading brands to follow



Businesses and individuals who utilise the service can also enjoy perks such as complimentary RTA parking across Dubai and EV charging across key areas in Dubai



Upcoming plans include expanding further across the Emirates through the rollout of an EV subscription platform and a charging network service by the end of 2022

Dubai, UAE: MOTOR, the electric vehicle car-sharing platform, has announced its launch in the United Arab Emirates. As a part of its mission to reduce the region’s carbon footprint through responsible transportation, MOTOR provides access to world-leading electric vehicles (EVs) through its car-sharing platform, Motor SHARE, which offers users short and long-term options at affordable prices.

With fuel costs on the rise around the world alongside the ambitious visions of the UAE, including the 'UAE Net Zero 2050' and the government's commitment to converting 20% of its fleet of government-owned automobiles to electric alternatives by 2030, has seen a substantial increase in demand for electric vehicles across the Emirates.

Thanks to a simple registration process on the MOTOR Share app, UAE residents can locate and rent MOTOR’s electric vehicles, which feature the Tesla Model 3 and soon the Tesla Model Y alongside other leading brands, in just a few taps. The platform provides lucrative perks, including complimentary parking in all public RTA spaces across Dubai, free EV charging, comprehensive insurance, and affordable tariffs.

In addition to accessing features of leading EVs state-of-the-art technology and design, the MOTOR Share app offers advanced features, including the option to cool the car ahead and during rides. Additional AI features will also soon be rolled out, including a ‘safety score’, which will reward safe drivers and warn drivers at risk.

The MOTOR Share platform offers car-sharing opportunities for consumers, who can enjoy the flexibility of renting a vehicle by the hour or for up to two years. Moreover, consumers also have the option to display their owned vehicles on the platform.

Businesses who utilise the platform will benefit from many efficiencies, allowing companies to aggregate car rentals into one platform thanks to custom mobility solutions, providing a flexible opportunity to increase their car rentals' own fleet utilisation.

Hamad AlMazrooei, Co-Founder of MOTOR, said: “As the UAE moves towards reinforcing its resolve to fight climate change through the ambitious 'UAE Net Zero 2050', more and more businesses and residents are looking to convert to electric vehicles. Our goal at MOTOR is not only to further accelerate the sustainable transition to EVs, but we also want to make sustainable mobility more accessible, affordable, and flexible.”

Following the launch of its EV sharing platform, MOTOR aims to roll out its EV subscription service and a charging network by the end of 2022. Moreover, the platform plans to roll out a sustainable driving award points system aimed at unlocking rides and discounts.