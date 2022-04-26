Sharjah, UAE UK – Marine and lifting equipment specialists Motive Offshore Group (Motive) and subsea and decommissioning equipment rental specialists Hiretech Limited (Hiretech) have joined forces in the Middle East to bring superior technology and service solutions to a burgeoning market. Harnessing its UAE hub and existing catalogue of subsea marine and lifting equipment services, Motive is bolstering its current suite with Hiretech’s extensive rental fleet of decommissioning and subsea technology, bringing much-needed consolidation and in-market offshore services support for the region.

Graeme Chalmers, Regional Manager Middle East at Motive Offshore Group, said: “Having worked with Hiretech for many years, we’re thrilled to formalise our partnership. Harnessing our skills and insights, developed in-step with Scotland’s trailblazing strides in the oil & gas and offshore wind markets, we understand the importance of market consolidation when it comes to keeping costs low and are looking forward to offering greater levels of support from our Middle East base.”

Graeme continues: “2022 is a big year for Motive. This partnership marks the next stage of our journey, and we are looking forward to continuing to expand our global footprint through increasing sales by 15% in this key region.”

Along with the technology and equipment, Hiretech will also deliver a comprehensive training programme to Motive’s engineers and technicians, enabling seamless delivery of products and technical support.

Andy Buchan, CEO, Hiretech Limited: “Hiretech has historically served the Middle East region from the UK. This new Middle East partnership puts our equipment in country, significantly reducing mobilisation times and costs for our Middle Eastern clients, with the additional advantages of utilising the extensive commercial, logistical, technical and equipment support available from the Motive FZE team.”

About Motive Offshore Group

Motive Offshore Group is a leading energy industry specialist, prioritising the development of a highly skilled team to create sustainable, multisector solutions that are tailored to clients’ needs.

Active in 50 countries worldwide, and with five operating bases servicing the UK, Europe, MENA and APAC regions, Motive specialises in the design, manufacture, rental and inspection of marine and lifting equipment for the onshore and offshore oil and gas, renewables, marine and decommissioning industries.

Launched in 2010 by James Gregg and David Acton, Motive is headquartered in Boyndie, Banff, Scotland, with additional facilities in Aberdeen, Blyth, Houston, Stavanger, Taiwan and the Middle East.

For further information, visit motive-offshore.com

About Hiretech Limited

Hiretech Limited offers equipment rental and personnel supply to support hydraulics, well service, pipeline, chemical cleaning, decommissioning, subsea and renewable activities.

The company’s rental portfolio includes pumping spreads, umbilical reels, subsea shears, grabs, and ancillary equipment, as well as personnel hire to support onshore and offshore operations.

Based at Fintray by Dyce in Aberdeenshire, Hiretech was established in 2010 and brings together a team of key personnel with vast industry experience, gaining credibility through the successful delivery of a wide range of global projects.

Hiretech received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade in 2020.

For further information, visit hiretech.rentals

