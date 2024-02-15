Motad, a leading Dubai-based creative and digital marketing agency, has secured the digital mandate for Arabian Farms' SAHA brand, known for its fresh and locally produced poultry products. Arabian Farms, boasting over 40 years of excellence, sought a robust digital strategy to reach its health-conscious audience effectively.

Motad crafted a targeted campaign highlighting SAHA's commitment to quality and freshness. Targeted campaigns, engaging social media content, and strategic influencer partnerships were meticulously crafted to solidify SAHA's position as a leader in the premium poultry market. By combining impactful messaging with creative materials, MOTAD aims to significantly enhance SAHA's social media presence and solidify its brand recognition across the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Engr. Tareq Sallam, CEO of Holding company, Arabian Farms said, "Arabian Farms is dedicated to delivering the freshest poultry in the UAE and KSA. Motad's digital expertise will deepen our connection with the audience, and we believe their data-driven approach will solidify SAHA's position as a leading brand in the region."

"Excited to join forces with Motad, a team that shares our vision, Subair Erath, Sales & Marketing Manager of Arabian Farms. We're always looking for innovative ways to reach our customers and tell the SAHA story. We're confident in Motad's ability to develop engaging content and campaigns that resonate with our audience, helping us achieve our brand objectives."

Talking about the association, Rafat Jamil Siddique, General Manager, Motad, said, "We are excited to have Arabian Farms on board. A big thank you to the entire Arabian Farms team for their interest and confidence in our team. At MOTAD, as an integrated advertising and marketing agency, we share the same aspirations for the brand. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey as we collectively strive to establish it as the top choice in the region."