Muscat, Oman: Vodafone Oman is offering iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with a gorgeous new design and a powerful 48MP Main camera with a new 2x Telephoto option, A16 Bionic chip, and USB- C; iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, with a strong and lightweight titanium design, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, A17 Pro, and USB-C; and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C.

The devices are available with Vodafone Oman’s extensive range of postpaid BLACK and prepaid RED packages. BLACK offers simple plan choices, great value and transparency across four packages – Explore, Elite, Pioneer and Ultimate – and are the Sultanate’s first postpaid packages to benefit from full digital onboarding, from just OMR 12 per month. Customers benefits include extended data validity and the global appeal of being able to connect in 28 countries without extra roaming costs, in addition to unique value-add features such as up to 6GB World Roaming per month and competitive domestic data and minutes.

BLACK Explore includes 25GB of data and 500 minutes (plus 500 bonus minutes) as standard for only OMR 12 monthly; BLACK Elite offers 35GB, unlimited minutes, 100 international minutes to 25 countries and 1GB World Roaming for OMR 16 monthly; BLACK Pioneer gives customers 80GB, unlimited minutes, 200 international minutes and 4GB World Roaming for OMR 24 monthly; and BLACK Ultimate features 110GB, unlimited minutes, 500 international minutes and 6GB World Roaming for OMR 36 monthly.

RED, meanwhile, comprises a line-up of five packages of subscription-based plans – RED Explore, RED Pioneer, RED Advance, RED Premium and RED Elite – all serving up competitive data and voice allowances worry-free from only OMR 4 per month. All RED plans include roaming in GCC and Vodafone destinations worldwide, easy onboarding through the My Vodafone App with eSIM, unrestricted hot spotting and speeds, great value-add-ons and much more.

For complete pricing and availability details on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and AirPods Pro (2nd generation), please visit https://www.vodafone.om.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 71 Stores and eStores [AW1] in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

