Dubai, UAE – The Moscow City Tourism Committee embarked on a strategic roadshow in the Middle East, reinforcing its commitment to fostering long-term tourism partnerships. With the UAE emerging as a key market, the delegation is focused on accelerating visitor growth, deepening collaboration, and showcasing Moscow as a premier destination for travelers from the region.

Tourism between Moscow and the UAE has witnessed unprecedented growth. In the first nine months of 2024, approximately 42,700 travelers visited Moscow — a remarkable increase from 2019, with 97% traveling for leisure. The seamless visa-free entry and 239 weekly direct flights between Moscow and the UAE have significantly facilitated travel, further cementing Moscow’s appeal as a key destination for Middle Eastern visitors.

During meetings in Dubai, discussions focused on elevating Moscow’s appeal among UAE visitors by leveraging cultural exchange, exclusive events, and tailored travel experiences. Popular travel segments among Middle Eastern visitors include group, family, corporate, medical, and sports tourism, each designed to provide immersive and personalized experiences.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the experience for Middle Eastern tourists, Moscow is making significant investments in hospitality, infrastructure, and visitor services. The city is expanding its high-end accommodation options, enhancing Arabic-language accessibility, and curating exceptional culinary experiences to cater to Middle Eastern preferences.

"Moscow is rapidly becoming a preferred destination for tourists from the Middle East thanks to our well-developed infrastructure, mild climate, and unique blend of modern amenities with rich Russian traditions. Our official tourism portal, Discover Moscow, serves as an invaluable resource for international visitors, providing essential travel information and guiding them through the city's attractions. With over 22,000 dining options, an unrivaled shopping scene, and an iconic metro system that doubles as a cultural landmark, Moscow offers an enriching experience for every visitor," said Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

As Moscow continues to position itself as a must-visit global destination, expanding strategic partnerships with the UAE remains a priority. The city is set to introduce innovative tourism formats, immersive cultural experiences, and expanded guided tours to attract more visitors from the UAE and beyond.

Tourists from the UAE increasingly view Moscow as a new and unique destination offering high-end experiences, including luxury shopping and five-star accommodations. UAE travelers represent a key segment of Moscow’s growing tourism industry.

