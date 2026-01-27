AI-powered PropTech and mortgage platforms, are projected to grow to approximately $837.5 million in 2026 in the UAE, forecasted to reach approximately $1.55 billion by 2030

Dubai, UAE: As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across the UAE’s real estate and financial services sectors, 2026 is set to mark a clear shift in how mortgage technology is used, moving from simply speeding up processes to delivering smarter, more informed financing decisions for homebuyers. Rather than focusing solely on faster approvals, the next phase of AI adoption is centred on improving application quality, reducing friction, and giving buyers greater clarity much earlier in the home-buying journey.

This evolution is unfolding as AI becomes increasingly embedded across property and lending workflows. The UAE real estate technology market, which includes AI-powered PropTech and mortgage platforms, is projected to grow from $717 million in 2025 to approximately $837.5 million in 2026, representing a year-on-year growth of around 17.6%[1]. At the same time, the global AI-driven real estate market is forecast to expand nearly fivefold by 2029, highlighting how intelligent tools are rapidly reshaping property transactions worldwide[2].

Within financial services, AI adoption is scaling quickly. In the DIFC alone, AI usage among financial firms rose to 52% in 2025, up from 33% the year before, while generative AI adoption nearly tripled year-on-year, according to the Dubai Financial Services Authority[3]. While early automation helped reduce processing times, industry players increasingly recognise that speed alone has introduced new challenges, including repeated resubmissions, late-stage affordability issues, and mismatched buyer expectations.

Automation helped the industry move faster in recent years, but speed on its own is no longer enough,” said Arran Summer, COO and Co-Founder of Holo. “What buyers want now is clarity much earlier in the process. Smarter AI allows us to surface issues sooner, create cleaner applications, and give people realistic answers from the outset. At Holo, that intelligence is paired with hands-on guidance, supporting buyers through both their financing decisions and the wider home-buying journey. When buyers understand their true affordability early, and banks receive accurate, review-ready files, the entire process becomes more predictable and far less stressful. In 2026, success won’t be defined by who moves the fastest, but by who helps buyers make the right decisions with confidence.

At Holo, the UAE-born PropTech platform, this shift is already reshaping how mortgage technology is applied. In 2026, the company’s AI focus is moving beyond digitising paperwork to improving decision quality across the mortgage journey. AI is being used to clean and structure documents, identify potential issues early on, and model bank scenarios more accurately before applications are submitted, helping ensure files are right the first time.

This shift mirrors broader adoption trends across the region. Across the GCC, AI adoption among organisations rose from 62% in 2023 to 84%, yet only a minority reports that AI has been fully scaled across core operations, highlighting the growing gap between experimentation and real, measurable impact[4]. In mortgage markets globally, industry benchmarks show that while automation is now common, intelligent document processing and early issue detection are becoming the true differentiators in lending efficiency[5].

As banks become more efficient but also more disciplined in their lending criteria, platforms that combine intelligent automation with strong human expertise are expected to play a central role in supporting buyers in a more structured, data-driven market. For Holo, this means positioning technology as an enabler of better advice rather than a replacement for it.

This evolution aligns with the UAE’s broader digital and economic transformation agenda, as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded across core sectors. National initiatives such as the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33) have accelerated AI adoption across financial services, real estate, and digital infrastructure, reinforcing the shift toward more data-driven, transparent, and efficient market systems.

As AI adoption across real estate and mortgage platforms continues to accelerate, the UAE’s home-financing journey is evolving into a cleaner, more transparent and predictable process, one aligned with the country’s ambition to build one of the world’s most advanced digital real estate ecosystems.

About Holo:

Holo is a UAE-based proptech on a mission to simplify the process of owning a home by offering digital mortgage services in the Middle East for the very first time. For first-time buyers and homeowners exploring refinancing options, Holo’s proprietary technology and trusted independent advisors take the guesswork out of buying property in the UAE, making the process easier, faster and completely stress-free.

Launched in 2019, the company’s founders set out to develop a secure and transparent algorithm-backed platform that would allow prospective homeowners complete visibility and access to a full range of unbiased mortgage and remortgage options from more than 20 local lenders, within minutes. Since then, Holo’s diverse team of mortgage experts, tech developers and client servicing specialists have helped advise more than 10,000 clients in financing their homes and in 2020 launched a white-label home loan advisory solution available to brokers, real estate agents and property developers. Most recently, Holo expanded its offering to include a concierge-style property assistance service, designed to support buyers beyond financing by helping them search, select, and secure the right property through a curated network of partner real estate agencies.

Looking ahead, Holo is evolving its offering to further simplify the user journey, not just in securing the right mortgage, but also in finding the right property, by providing a real-time snapshot of all mortgage offers available, expanding its property assistance services, and growing its presence across new markets in the GCC, beginning with KSA.

For more information about Holo, please visit useholo.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alain Selfani | Srishti Soni | Dushane Solomon

Ruder Finn Atteline

Phone: +971 58 510 3476 | +971 50 647 3920 | +971 58 532 6136

E-mail: Holo@ruderfinnatteline.com

[1] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/uae-real-estate-tech-market-report

[2]https://gulfnews.com/business/property/ai-set-to-transform-dubai-real-estate-with-smarter-valuations-and-predictions-1.500377806

[3] https://www.dfsa.ae/news/dfsa-publishes-ai-survey-results

[4] https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/quantumblack/our-insights/the-state-of-ai-in-2024

[5] https://www.stratmorgroup.com/technology-insights/