Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented the Green Certificate to Dubai Police in recognition of its commitment to environmental sustainability by hosting its IT workloads at Moro Hub’s Green Data Centre. The certificate was officially handed over to Brigadier Adnan Ali Mohamed, Deputy Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub.

“As part of supporting the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, we are pleased to present the Green Certificate to Dubai Police. Moro Hub’s Green Data Centre sets a benchmark for environmentally responsible IT infrastructure as government entities are embracing such solutions to drive efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint. By choosing our Green Data Centre, Dubai Police has strengthened their IT infrastructure and is contributing meaningfully to Dubai’s environmental objectives,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman.

The certificate underscores Dubai Police’s dedication to adopting eco-friendly technology practices and reducing carbon emissions in line with Dubai’s smart city and sustainability goals. By utilizing Moro Hub’s state-of-the-art Green Data Centre, Dubai Police benefits from an energy-efficient and environmentally responsible infrastructure, powered by renewable energy sources and designed to minimize environmental impact.

“At Dubai Police, we are committed to innovative and sustainable technologies that enhance our operational efficiency while supporting Dubai’s environmental goals. Partnering with Moro Hub’s Green Data Centre allows us to host our IT workloads in a secure, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly environment. This in turn reinforces our dedication to a sustainable future for generations to come,” said Brigadier Adnan Ali Mohamed.

Moro Hub’s Green Data Centre, recognized as the world’s largest solar-powered data centre by Guinness World Records, integrates cutting-edge cloud services, secure IT hosting, and sustainable energy solutions. This initiative highlights the shared vision between Moro Hub and Dubai Police in promoting a greener and more sustainable digital future for the UAE.

The partnership reflects a growing endeavour among government and enterprise organizations to adopt sustainable IT solutions, optimize energy consumption, and support the UAE’s commitment to a low-carbon future. Moro Hub continues to champion initiatives that drive digital transformation while prioritizing environmental responsibility.