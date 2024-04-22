Dubai: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) and Kaspersky, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate collaboration in areas of cybersecurity. The MoU was signed by Dr. Ahmed Alketbi CISO of DEWA & Moro Hub and Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky during the Kaspersky Cyber Immunity Conference 2024.

Moro Hub has established itself as a leader in cybersecurity practices and managed security services and by combining Moro Hub's expert services with Kaspersky's leading technologies, both parties aim to uplift the UAE's security posture This partnership underscores each parties' commitment to strengthening cybersecurity resilience and fostering digital trust in the region.

In addition to the outlined collaborative efforts, this partnership between Kaspersky and Moro Hub signifies a proactive approach toward addressing emerging cybersecurity challenges, particularly within operational technologies, and industrial IoT, where we witness a surge in threats in the recent years within the evolving digital landscape.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of cybersecurity for our clients and stakeholders. Moro Hub has always been committed to enhancing cybersecurity awareness and preparedness, and this partnership is another step forward to cement the security ecosystem in the UAE and beyond." Said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, said “Our combined efforts will help the UAE navigate through the evolving threat landscape with confidence. By leveraging our global expertise and commitment toward education, this collaboration is setting new benchmarks in cybersecurity excellence while serving as an example of trust and reliability for organizations facing the challenges of the digital world.”

