Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), announced its partnership with Gallagher, a global leader in integrated technology solutions, in presence of a delegation from the New Zealand Consulate. Moro Hub will join Gallagher to showcase a partnership that aims to redefine physical security solutions for government and enterprise clients in the UAE and beyond. The collaboration between Moro Hub and Gallagher signifies a shared vision to deliver cutting-edge, integrated security solutions tailored to the evolving needs of smart cities and IoT landscapes.

Gallagher’s cutting-edge security solutions, renowned for their reliability and scalability, will complement Moro Hub’s expertise in digital transformation. By integrating Gallagher’s state-of-the-art technologies into its portfolio, Moro Hub seeks to offer customized, robust solutions that enhance operational safety and efficiency for clients across diverse sectors.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gallagher. This collaboration reflects our dedication to delivering innovative, comprehensive solutions that empower government entities and enterprises to thrive in a secure digital ecosystem,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

Combining Gallagher’s advanced physical security capabilities with Moro Hub’s expertise in IoT and smart city solutions will enable intelligent systems designed to tackle key challenges in access control, perimeter protection, and system integration. These innovations align with the UAE’s vision of creating secure, sustainable, and technologically advanced urban environments.

“Our partnership with Moro Hub represents a significant step forward in advancing physical security within the UAE’s growing smart city landscape. Together, we aim to create transformative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of secure, intelligent systems in the region,” said Bilal Chehime, CEO of Gallagher.

Attendees of Intersec 2025 are invited to explore this partnership’s transformative potential at Gallagher’s booth. The collaboration highlights a mutual focus on innovation, sustainability, and excellence, promising to reshape the future of physical security in the region.