Sharjah: House of Wisdom (HoW) attracted more than 5,000 visitors to its Ramadaniyat pop-up, the first ever outdoor marketplace hosted by Sharjah’s iconic social and cultural hub, which concluded on April 24 (yesterday).

The 10-day family-friendly event, HoW’s rendition of an age-old Ramadan tradition, featured the UAE’s choicest homegrown independent boutiques and designers, pop-up restaurant outlets, striking public art installations, and ‘Little Readers Ramadaniyat’ a special programme for young ones in the children’s section.

A select group of Sharjah’s entrepreneurial community set up shop in the outdoor spaces surrounding HoW’s futuristic building, where crowds of shoppers flocked to purchase the unique clothing and accessories on offer including abayas, jalabiyas, caftans, vintage jewellery and children’s wear. The vendors’ area in the Little Readers section also bustled with activity, stocked with vibrantly illustrated Arabic children’s books and colourful, stimulating early learning toys.

The Ramadaniyat pop-up presented a valuable opportunity for local entrepreneurs to boost their business, providing a platform to expand their customer base, advertise their brand, showcase their products and benefit from the high footfall HoW attracts as a prominent cultural landmark.

Commenting on the bazaar’s sweeping success, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Director of HoW, said: “The House of Wisdom is a cultural hub that brings together business owners, families, intellectuals and creatives under one roof. While the Ramadaniyat pop-up was in full swing, the library facilities and Al Jazri makerspace remained operational and accessible to visitors. The fact that people were studying, reading, researching, shopping and enjoying conversation over coffee under the Scroll monument, all in one place, is a testament to the kind of space House of Wisdom has set out to be in Sharjah – a dynamic, versatile community centre open to all.”

Ramadaniyat formed part of HoW’s Ramadan programme running throughout April, which features creative and educational workshops and other activities for children and teenagers to keep them busy and active as life slows down during the Holy Month.

